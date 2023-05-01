Chatham-Kent Council approved the administration’s recommendation to extend Den-Mar Brines Limited’s contract to supply and deliver dust suppressants for gravel roadways and for the Mayor and Clerk to be authorized to sign the necessary agreement.
Edward Soldo, General Manager, Infrastructure and Engineering, is authorized to approve two additional one-year extensions to the contract if performance is satisfactory.
The current level of service is to provide one application of dust suppressant for each gravel roadway within the municipality and a second application, if necessary, to areas fronting residential parcels.
East Kent Ward 3’s Steve Pinsonneault asked administration if dust suppressant application will begin after the current half-load restrictions are lifted.
“That’s the number one complaint we’re getting, we had that real dry week, and the roads are dusty,” Pinsonneault asked Soldo.
The GM replied since he is new to the job – he was hired in late December – that he can’t speak about the history, “but I’m assuming we’ll be following the same procedures as we have in the past.”