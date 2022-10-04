THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Networking in Thunder Bay has been integral to business development dating back decades where some entrepreneurs are still around and doing well.
One of these businesses is the Ski Haus, which is celebrating 60 years of service in the community.
It all began when high school graduate Bill Scollie took a job at Imperial Menswear where he met his co-worker, Andy Coffey. Scollie and Coffey opened their first boutique at Mount McKay Ski area and called it the Imperial Pro Shop.
Within a year, the business grew to Imperial Menswear, which also sold ski equipment, and relocated to 313 Victoria Avenue.
“The lineup to get down to the ski shop was bigger than the lineup for menswear,” Scollie said. “The obvious became obvious.”
Scollie teamed with business friend Bill Shane, bought the ski shop portion from the owner and eventually relocated to their current spot at 126 N. Brodie Street. The menswear store, meanwhile, moved to Centennial Square where Mr. J Men’s Fashion is now, and where entrepreneur Jim Hupka, now the owner, continues to operate.
Coffey went on to found the local chapter of the Children’s Wish Foundation and become the proprietor of Andrew Coffey’s Gentlemen’s Apparel.
“When Air Canada started a ski program across Canada to bring skiers to Canadian mountains, I did a display window on Victoria Avenue, across from Odeon theatre. The head honcho from Air Canada came down and saw this display with the regional manager,” Scollie said. “They didn’t have anybody in the business here promoting skiing and he said we can do it for them.”
Air Canada was so impressed with Scollie’s window display and enthusiasm, they flew him to Switzerland for a “free week of holidays."
“Oh my gosh,” Scollie said. “I looked around and took pictures and I still have them. That’s where we got the original design idea for our store.”
Learning that the word “haus” means “house” in German, Scollie put it all together, and “That’s where the name Ski Haus came from,” he said.
During its heyday, there were five ski hills in the area. They included Loch Lomond, Mount Baldy, Candy Mountain, Mount McKay and Big Thunder, formerly Little Norway.
The demand for downhill skis outweighed cross-country skis and Scollie said they simply ran out of room to store cross-country skis, which switched the business to exclusively selling downhill gear.
The years saw skiing greats like Lynden McIntosh, who began working for Scollie at the Ski Haus, before going on to coach the local ski team, the North American Women’s ski team and eventually the Canadian national team where he coached Betsy Clifford to an Olympic gold medal. He has since been inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports hall of Fame.
Scollie’s son Steve has now taken over the Ski Haus business and has opened its doors for the 2022-2023 ski season. He says the industry’s technology and product lines are in a constant state of flux.
“In the last five years, we’ve seen some nice growth and some nice changes in the market,” Steve said. “The equipment is lighter, stronger, faster and the shaping of skis has changed dramatically in the last 20 years.