The Nanaimo Regional Hospital District board approved an amended 2023 budget that sees an increase to this year’s tax requisition over the version approved earlier, but an even rate of increases over subsequent years.
The adopted amended budget bylaw sets a tax requisition of $26,360,806, an increase of $2.7 million from the version approved by the board of directors March 14. At that time the board directed staff to come back on March 28 with a five-year financial plan that increased the requisitions by an equal percentage amount each year to collect the $122,832,637 needed for proposed Island Health projects, saying the recommended plan’s increases year to year fluctuated too much. In the initially approved budget the estimated change from 2023 to 2024 was 31 per cent followed by a 58 per cent increase from 2024 to 2025. The requisition is now set for a 28.2 per cent increase for each year through 2027.
A staff report says the increase for 2023 allows for a greater contribution to reserve than was previously possible in the approved budget, which will go toward funding future capital projects and reduce the need for borrowing. The estimated tax cost for 2023 is $35.18 per $100,000 in assessed value, an increase of $3.92 per $100,000 over 2022.