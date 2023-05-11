The president of a Canada-wide non-profit group mandated with supporting Indigenous women announced the expansion of the group’s Safe Passage program and the addition of the Safe Passage Women’s Safety Council last week in Ottawa through a federal investment.
Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) president Carol McBride announced the initiatives through funding received through the federal Safe Pathways program.
NWAC established the Safe Passage Women's Safety Council, comprised of representatives from NWAC's provincial and territorial member associations across the country.
The council will inform NWAC programming aimed at supporting the safety and wellbeing of Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
"Funding support for this project has helped NWAC to move forward on this critically important project that will ultimately help save lives,” she said. “Our Safety Council and Safe Passage projects lie at the heart of our advocacy and commitment to ending the MMIWG2S+ genocide and the overwhelming violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, transgender and gender-diverse people, while continuing to centre and amplify the voices and knowledge of those directly impacted by the MMIWG2S+ genocide: families and survivors."
The Safety Council will also help develop and deliver industry training, monitor ongoing safety concerns, and develop content for educational purposes, an NWAC statement indicated.
Additions to the Safe Passage program include a new Unsafe Experiences Reporting Tool and Map that enables community members to anonymously share information about unsafe experiences and track unsafe location hotspots; a Safe Passage Community Resources Map, which provides distinctions-based safety resources that can be filtered by region and resource type; stories shared by survivors and families of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people, to recenter their voices and perspectives so they can be heard, believed, and valued; and registration for journalists to receive alerts and regular updates to help amplify MMIWG2S+ cases.
Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said it will take “sustained effort,” to stem the tide of violence faced by many Indigenous women and LGBTQ people.
"To end the violence that far too many Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people experience will take sustained efforts from all levels of government and from all communities,” she said. “The work must include Indigenous-led solutions that are robust and holistic. One such program is the Safe Passage initiative, led by NWAC. Now, with funding from Indigenous Services Canada, NWAC has a Women's Safety Council and new online tools that include community resources, a way to report unsafe experiences, and registration for journalists who wish to receive alerts to help amplify MMIWG2S+ cases. Every effort to protect Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people matters and the government of Canada is a partner in ensuring this valuable work can continue and grow."