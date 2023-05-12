HURON COUNTY – County councillors heard an informative and in-depth presentation from Sandra Weber, director of planning and development, and Denise Van Amersfoort, manager of planning, regarding the proposed Provincial Policy Statement (PPS) 2023 and Bill 97 changes to the Planning Act at the May 2 regular Huron County meeting.
“On April 6, 2023, the province released a proposed new Provincial Policy Statement (PPS), 2023,” the report stated. “This new document integrates the Provincial Policy Statement, 2020 with A Place to Grow: Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe to create a single, province-wide, housing focused land use planning policy document.”
The report said that the province also introduced Bill 97, the Helping Homebuyers, Protecting Tenants Act, on the same day.
This bill, which received a first reading in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, “proposes a series of legislative amendments to several Acts, including amendments to the Planning Act. These changes are part of the Province’s Housing Supply Action Plan with the goal of achieving the construction of 1.5 million new homes across Ontario by 2031.”
Weber explained that because of the short deadline to provide comments back to the government, the standard practice of visiting lower-tier governments first to hold a county-wide discussion, they decided to give the information to both upper and lower tiers at once, she said, “so that local councils had the opportunity to get it onto their council meeting agendas, have time to discuss and… prepare comments if they chose to do so.”
The Provincial Policy Statement is posted on the Environmental Registry of Ontario (ERO) for a 60-day commenting period until June 5. Bill 97 was published for comment until May 6.
Agricultural Lot Severances
“The most significant change in Huron County is that the new PPS 2023 includes new policies for residential lot creation in prime agricultural areas,” said Weber.
The current policy in the county discourages this practice, except for surplus farm residence severances.
The changes would allow additional permanent residences, the severance of two additional homes, and the creation of new residential lots in the agricultural area subject to criteria.
Weber explained the criteria to include “being located in close proximity to the principal dwelling, [and] complies with minimum distance separation (MDS), being compatible with surrounding agricultural operations, and of course, being appropriately sized for sewage and water.”
Weber added that these additional dwellings would be permanently severed from the farm parcel.
The new housing lots must be compatible with surrounding agricultural operations, be in compliance with minimum distance separation formulae, be limited in size to accommodate sewage and water services, have existing access on a public road with sufficient ingress and egress, and is adjacent to existing non-agricultural land uses or consist primarily of lower priority agricultural lands.
“The province hasn’t defined what they mean by some of these terms. So, they haven’t defined what adjacent to non-agricultural use means. They haven’t defined what consists primarily of lower priority agricultural lands,” said Weber. “You can interpret that to mean that if a farmer identifies a piece on their farm that they feel is lower priority, that may qualify for severance.”
Another concerning issue Weber reported was a change from the former PPS that discontinued the county’s ability to include policies more restrictive than the PPS.
“If a community felt that they wanted to provide additional protection or further protection for certain resources, they were allowed to include policies that were more restrictive than the PPS for this specific policy here,” said Weber. “They have included a policy in the new PPS, saying that official plans and zoning bylaws shall not contain provisions that are more restrictive than the above policies except to address public health or safety. So, they’re not leaving any opportunity for municipalities to tailor policies to protect resources. These are the policies that Huron County would have to follow.”
Van Amersfoort told council how this new policy could affect Huron County.
“We began looking at all of those parcels in each of the locals, which would be zoned AG1, AG1 - Special, AG2 or AG2 - Special. We totalled out just over 8,300 parcels,” Van Amersfoort said. “So it’s different from the way the Census of Agriculture reports the number of farms in Huron County because a farm, as it’s reported, could contain multiple parcels. So, when you multiply them to think that every parcel could have up to three, we’re just shy of 25,000 lots as the total potential across the county.”
She talked about how this number does not include a safety factor for MDS and how much or little that MDS should be, usually around 10 per cent, depending on the operations in the area.
“The fact is whether we apply that 10 per cent safety factor enough,” said Van Amersfoort, “or whether it’s 22,000, or 25,000, at the end of the day, it’s still far too many lots being located within the agricultural area, to not increase the amount of conflict and create incredible amount of fragmentation across the landscape and really undermine the ability of the agricultural industry to continue to evolve as it needs to.”
Settlement Area Expansions
One change that the planning department supports is removing the mandatory comprehensive review, which Van Amersfoort said would help streamline the process.
“What can happen sometimes in a rural context… is that a certain settlement area might have one or two properties that essentially make up all of the designated future development lands for that area. If the owner of that property chooses not to sell those lands or make them available for development, what that essentially means under our comprehensive review is that you’re in a position where you can neither develop those lands because they’re not available, but you also can’t expand that settlement area because, technically, those lands do exist.”
“With no requirement for municipal comprehensive reviews, municipalities could consider settlement area expansions at any time,” the report stated. “The tests to be applied are not as stringent as they were, but would still require consideration of adequate servicing, phased progression of urban development, and impacts on agriculture including minimum distance separation through an Agricultural Impact Assessment. There is no limit on the ability of landowners to apply for an expansion, although the Planning Act continues to limit the ability to appeal the refusals of any such applications.”
“This is a more efficient use of land than scattered residential lots in the prime agricultural areas,” staff commented. “The province only encourages municipalities to set density targets for these expanded areas, but should give consideration to stronger language to ensure efficient use of these additional development lands.”
Employment Areas and Employment Land Conversions
“The definition of ‘employment areas’ is proposed to be changed in both the Planning Act and the new PPS to only include areas with heavy industry, manufacturing, and large-scale warehousing,” the report said. “It does not include commercial, institutional, retail or office not accessory to heavier industry. The PPS is proposing to allow the removal of lands from an employment area to permit other uses without the requirement for a comprehensive review.”
Van Amersfoort said, “This doesn’t have a particularly significant change in Huron County, as we had already defined employment areas as not including our highly commercial areas, kind of institutional areas or retail areas, so not as much of a change for us.”
Growth Targets
“When updating official plans, municipalities will be required to have enough land designated for at least 25 years (a change from up to 25 years), with planning expressly allowed to extend beyond this horizon for infrastructure and employment areas,” the report said. “Municipalities will no longer be required to have an intensification target but will need overall density targets.”
“I would note that as part of the 2023 approved budget… We will be doing updated population and housing projections,” said Van Amersfoort. “And that will help to inform the minimum density targets that we have for our primary and secondary settlement areas.”
Natural Heritage
“We would note that in the draft PPS, there are no natural heritage policies,” said Van Amersfoort. “That entire section and the definitions have been essentially removed at this time, they’re still under consideration, and they will be brought forward under a separate posting under the environmental registry. To be honest, staff have not really heard anything in terms of what the plan is here.”
Bill 97
The proposed changes to the Planning Act under Bill 97 are minor and technical and include the following:
New Ministerial Powers
The minister will be given the power to:
- Exempt lands that are the subject of MZOs from complying with provincial policies and official plans when other planning approvals are applied, such as subdivision plans. This allows the minister to address circumstances where an MZO permits residential uses in an area where the official plan does not.
- Make regulations regarding transition related to the applicability of a new provincial policy statement.
- Make regulations regarding the powers of municipalities to regulate the demolition and conversion of residential rental properties, including passing a bylaw requiring a landowner to provide compensation.
Van Amersfoort said, “And nothing too concerning for us there. I mean, it is possible that something like that could happen in Huron County, but we don’t believe that’s likely in the near future, but just making it aware of the power of the premier and the provincial level do have those powers. There are different regulations regarding municipalities’ powers to regulate the demolition and conversion of residential rental properties. That’s something that we’ll be sort of keeping an eye on and thinking about what those implications might be.”
New Effective date for Bill 109 Planning Fee Refunds
The effective date for planning application fee refunds for zoning bylaw and site plan approval applications where no decision is made within the statutory periods initially in place for applications filed on or after Jan. 1, 2023, is proposed to be changed to July 1, 2023. If any fee refunds were owed as a result of applications filed and not decided on between Jan. 1 and July 1, 2023, the refund is deemed not to have been required.
Van Amersfoort warned councillors not to dawdle when making decisions regarding planning applications, as the government will now impose a planning refund fee for late decisions.
“Bill 109… included a provision which said that if decisions on planning applications weren’t made within a certain number of days, we would have to refund the planning fees.
“Now planning fees, it is a user pay system, and those user fees are allocated in part to the county budget, but also in part to local budgets. That’s not something that staff would like to see happen, we want to avoid this at all costs,” Van Amersfoort said. “So we will be reminding local councils that if you are looking to defer an application, we’ll be asking for very specific reasons as to why it’s being deferred.”
Parking for Additional Units
“Bill 23 put in place restrictions on the ability to require more than one parking space where additional residential units are permitted as of right,” the report said. “Bill 97 proposes to clarify that official plans and zoning bylaws can still require more than one parking space for the primary residential unit.”
Site Plan Control for Developments of 10 or Fewer Units
“Bill 23 had previously removed the authority for municipalities to require Site Plan Control for housing developments with 10 or fewer units,” said the report. “A new regulation has been posted on the ERO which prescribes areas where site plan control could apply to developments containing 10 or fewer residential units, specifically within 120 metres of shoreline and 300 metres of a railway line.
“This would allow municipalities in Huron to apply site plan control within these specific areas if issues such as drainage, servicing connections, etc. would be best addressed through this process. Municipal Site Plan Control Bylaws that were already updated to reflect the original change would now need to be updated again.”
County council received the report for information purposes and agreed to contact MPP Lisa Thompson to ask for support for their comments and suggestions on PPS 2023 that will be collected before the deadline date of June 5. Unfortunately, the deadline for any Bill 97 comments has passed.