Municipal politicians in St. Thomas opened the coop door on Tuesday night to allowing hens in residential backyards throughout the city.
City council voted 7-2 to request staff for a report on a pilot project to permit hens in residential areas, supporting a proposal by Coun. Tara McCaulley to learn more about the program's regulations before council makes a final decision.
"I've had a lot of anecdotal feedback on this from several residents, and it's a 50-50 split. It's either very much in support or very much against it," McCaulley told her colleagues.
Two dozen cities and towns in Ontario allow backyard chickens, McCaulley noted, referencing a report presented to council this week.
Citing some benefits of backyard chickens, she noted many Ontario communities allowing them had received few complaints.
As a former egg producer, Coun. Lori Baldwin-Sands said producing eggs at home is a low commitment that would help address food insecurity, serve as an educational tool and promote a greener environment.
Coun. Steve Wookey also backed the idea but requested information from staff on whether the city's bylaw officers would have the training and capacity to regulate the program.
"Who's going to be doing the inspecting in the city? And do we need more training and those kinds of things?" he asked. "Because our bylaw officers are obviously busy. We want them to be out there, and this is another thing to do."
Councillors asked staff for a report on backyard hens after a St. Thomas resident urged them to consider a pilot program allowing up to four hens per household with a $100 annual permit.
A test program would see a control group of six to 10 residents keep backyard chickens for a minimum of two years, the staff report states. Participants would meet certain regulations, and staff would monitor related complaints or issues.
While a handful of councillors supported the initiative Tuesday, others quickly shut down the idea.
"As a council, we're trying to be problem-solvers, not problem creators, and I just think this is a huge enforcement issue," Coun. Gary Clarke said. "The whole idea of the food chain and stuff to me is just a red herring."
Council will consider the report on a backyard hen pilot program at a future meeting.