Pembroke – The reconstruction of Lake Dore Road, also known as County Road 30, has come in about $800,000 over budget, but the work has been approved to proceed for this year.
Renfrew County council approved a tender for the construction of a three-kilometre stretch from Highway 60 in Golden Lake east to Sperberg Road in the amount of $2,914,330 from R.G.T. Clouthier Construction Ltd. It was the lowest of three tenders received. The other bidders were Bonnechere Excavating Inc (BEI) and Greenwood Paving. The highest tender was $1.3 million more than the successful bidder.
All three tenders were significantly over the budgeted amount of $2,050,000 for the project. However, county staff believe there are other savings in the reconstruction, which has a total projected cost of over $3.3 million. Although the construction is over budget, there are anticipated savings in the project administration and supervision as well as contingency costs. The county had allocated $2,529,548 in the budget for total project costs and the final projected costs are $3,324,346.56. The final amount includes construction, engineering, project administration and supervision, material testing, contingency and taxes.
According to the report there are sufficient funds in the 2023 capital project for the completion of the project.
This was one of several tenders awarded recently at county council, including the Highway 512 tender which was significantly overbudget with projected costs of almost $8 million, overbudget by $2.7 million. However, some tenders came in under budget, including one section of the Calabogie Road rehabilitation. This stretch of County Road 508 in McNab/Braeside from Goshen Road to Highway 17 is for a distance of 3.7 kilometres. The successful tender was approved from Thomas Cavanagh Construction Ltd. in the amount of $1,077,527. The firm was one of five bidding for this project.
There are two sections of Calabogie Road being rehabilitated.
The second is from Norton Road to Mill Street in Greater Madawaska, a distance of almost two kilometres. Cavanagh was also the successful bidder with a tender of $940,617.58. There were also five bidders on this project. However, this project was over the allocated budget of just under $800,000. With one section of Calabogie Road coming in under budget and one over budget, the total cost savings in the first project of $72,721 were lost with the over budget of $113,804.29 in the second section. The total combined projects are estimated to cost over $2.2 million when other costs including design, project administration, contingency, material testing and taxes are factored in.
Another tender awarded was for Centennial Lake Road, also known as County Road 65. This came in slightly under budget. The successful bidder was McCrea Construction Ltd. of Pembroke. Work will be done from the Black Donald Public Boat Launch towards 2875 Centennial Lake Road, a distance of 1.76 kilometres. The successful tender was for $531,708.75 making the project slightly underbudget from the budget established by about $35,000. When total costs are added up, including savings on close cut clearing and contingency, the total savings are estimated to be about $72,000.
Dafoe Road at Combermere, County Road 517, also came in under budget with Walsh Contracting and Equipment Rentals of Killaloe as the successful bidder. The work will be done from Coulas Road to Serran Road. The successful bid was $1,074,039.62, the lowest of four received, which were all within $200,000 of each other. The county had budgeted $1,116,998.21 for construction costs, resulting in a savings of $40,758.,59. As well there are other savings projected in contingency and taxes resulting in a savings of $99,363.78.
County Road 4, Storyland Road, came in slightly over budget. The successful bidder for the work from Alex Land to Cheneaux Road was Greenwood Paving. The amount was $1,245,192.50. There were two other tenders. All were over the budgeted amount of $1,150,553. However, other cost savings in contingency funds have the county projecting the total cost for the rehabilitation will be slightly over $46,000 over budget.
The county also awarded a tender for asphalt patching and scratch coat paving to Greenwood Paving in the amount of $672,355.70. The other bidder was Bonnechere Excavating. This work is under budget when contingency savings are factored in.