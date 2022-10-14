The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) has approved the creation of a Revenue and Business Development Unit to handle economic development projects, relieving elected chiefs of the responsibility of spearheading the initiatives.
Council has been managing community business opportunities since 2019, when the mandate was handed back by Tewatohnhi’saktha, which took the reins for about two decades.
The unit will be headed up by staff, many of whom already work on the economic development portfolio, and will be overseen by MCK executive revenue officer Alexandre Kanawaién:ton Beaupre.
“The basis of this is to ensure the community is in the best position (moving) forward, financially, eventually leading to political as well as financial autonomy in and around Kahnawake,” said MCK chief Mike Delisle, Jr., who leads the economic development portfolio.
The dedicated office could lead to Kahnawake becoming engaged in a greater number of business opportunities, he said.
“I think it’s monumental,” said Delisle. “It ensures that proper information and everything at our disposal is utilized to make the best decisions on behalf of the community.”
Delisle believes the new unit will be well equipped to identify which potential projects are real opportunities, something that has posed a challenge in the past.
Economic development portfolio chiefs will work closely with the new department and give recommendations, but decision-making will lie with staff of the Revenue and Business Development Unit.
“That’s part of the process as well, to ensure that this isn’t politically-driven. It is business and wealth-oriented and revenue generation-driven.”
Delisle is also emphatic that decisions will continue to reflect Kanien’kehá:ka values, citing projects with Kruger Energy and Hydro Quebec that deliver renewable power. “We’re not looking to build smokestacks and different types of industry,” he said.
While additional revenues have the potential to improve community services and boost Kahnawake’s autonomy, not everyone is comfortable with the idea that the MCK is involved in revenue generation, and a number of community members have voiced objections.
“What purpose will (this unit) serve and why is it being created? If it is successful, will the people really benefit?” asked local businessperson Treena Delisle.
“(Council) is elected into office,” she said. “Most have no business background and have no idea what exactly it entails to open and maintain a successful business. MCK’s elected to govern and administer the government funds, and that’s it.”
The MCK’s track record on revenue generation in recent decades has at times been shaky. Chief Delisle remembers Council’s decision to get involved with an aviation company about 20 years ago as a boondoggle, for instance.
He is hopeful that the tools and expertise that will be cultivated by the new unit will help mitigate the risks of investing.
“I’m not saying it wouldn’t have been done and we wouldn’t have lost a substantial amount of money, but (this infrastructure) would have given us more pause to reflect on some of the problem areas that we didn’t foresee,” the chief said.
There are more recent successes. Delisle points to the Hertel project with Hydro Quebec, which is slated to go online in 2025, as an initiative that holds tremendous economic promise for the community.
“It’s a true partnership where we will be owners of the infrastructure development itself, which is groundbreaking,” he said.
Delisle could not say for sure to what extent the community will be consulted by the Revenue and Business Development Unit when new investments are considered, saying it would depend on the nature of the project. He said the community will always be kept informed, however.
The new department is expected to be operational sometime early next year.