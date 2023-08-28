Rising Above Ministries is holding its first event in Fort St. John to raise funds and provide information about the services it plans to provide to the community.
Hope Lives will be held at Charlie Lake Community Hall on September 16th after being postponed in May due to wildfires in the region.
The Grande Prairie-based organization announced in January it would expand into Fort St. John and began holding information sessions in the Energetic City shortly after.
The Fort St. John chapter now has its governance board and operates independently of Rising Above Grande Prairie.
The organization runs a six-month residential, faith-based recovery program focused on helping those in cycles of “defeat,” such as homelessness and addiction.
“Our six-month program offers comprehensive support that goes beyond the surface, addressing both the visible symptoms of addiction and the emotional scars that often fuel destructive behaviours,” said Martin Weideman, chair of Rising Above FSJ.
Rising Above's approach aims to unmask the root causes of addiction and provide participants with the tools they need for lasting recovery.
Weideman believes the fundraising event promises to be an inspiring evening filled with narratives of transformation, live music, captivating auctions, and a delightful dinner.
During the event, participants will have the opportunity to meet the Grande Prairie and Fort St. John Rising Above teams and hear personal testimonies from people who have been transformed by participating in this program.
"The fundraiser event isn't just about raising funds. It establishes a long-term support network with businesses, First Nation communities, and government entities,” said Weideman.
“When local people invest in it, it's theirs, and so there's going to be local ownership in it,” says Mel Siggelkow, executive director at Rising Above.
Rising Above Ministries FSJ recently received $300,000 through a Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) fund to open a residential treatment facility in Fort St. John and support the wages of two case workers who will directly work with incoming individuals throughout their treatment.
For more information about Rising Above and its recovery program, visit the Rising Above Ministries website.