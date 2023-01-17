Niverville Fire and Emergency Services is excited to announce the purchase of a set of Holmatro Jaws of Life. The department held a community unveiling on social media on January 10 to thank everyone for their help in fundraising to make the Jaws of Life purchase possible.
The new set places an older Jaws of Life set which had been in use for many years.
Since the January 10 event was only able to be held online, a full community demonstration is planned for the future when the weather is more cooperative.
Throughout the fall, businesses and community members were involved in fundraising for the equipment through various initiatives, including the department’s annual perogy dinner.
In November, an anonymous had donor pledged to match donations up to a total of $25,000. The additional support boosted the fundraising effort, allowing the department to meet their goal just before Christmas.
The new set of powerful cutters and spreaders is cordless, enabling personnel to move beyond vehicle extrications. The new equipment came at a cost of approximately $55,000.
“These new tools are battery-operated and allow members to use these tools in not only vehicle rescue situations, but also allows them to be used in other rescue situations,” says Niverville fire chief Keith Bueckert. “These tools require no setup time and allow members to quickly focus on the task at hand, which was not the case with our old hydraulic equipment. From all of us at the Niverville Fire and Emergency Services, thank you for your contributions and support!”