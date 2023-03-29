Swan Hills School's recent Scholastic book fair drew a great turnout from students, teachers, and parents alike. Book fair shoppers were thrilled with the variety of books available and the opportunity to support the school's library.
The three-day book fair featured a wide selection of books for children and youth of all ages. There were picture books, early-level readers, young adult novels, and offerings from popular series, including Diary Of A Wimpy Kid and Brady Brady. There were even video game guides and graphic novels. Students eagerly browsed the shelves, excited to find new stories to read.
In addition to a fantastic selection of books, fairgoers could purchase posters and a wide variety of distinctive pens, pencils, erasers, journals, and bookmarks.
According to School Librarian Alicia Dyck, the community was very supportive, with the school making roughly $1,000 towards new books for the library. Alicia also reports that the students really enjoyed the experience.
Thank you to everyone who was able to help support the school library by participating in this year's book fair.