Dufferin County residents will no longer need to travel far from home for breast cancer evaluations with Headwater Health Care Centre (HHCC) now designated as a certified Ontario Breast Assessment Centre.
The local hospital received the certification after obtaining a new mammography unit capable of stereotactic 3D biopsy and tomosynthesis.
“In consultation with our community, Headwaters is planning for our future and building capacity to support our growing community and the needs they’ve identified as most important,” said Kim Delahunt, president and CEO of Headwaters Hospital, in a press release. “With a focus on quality patient-centred care, together with our community partners, this investment of new technologies demonstrates our commitment to drive higher levels of quality across our teams and ensuring patient, staff, and caregiver safety.”
The new machine will allow radiologists to perform mammography-guided procedures to detect abnormalities in breast tissue that cannot be seen with ultrasound.
“I am really excited and grateful for the expansion of breast health services that our hospital can offer patients in our community,” said Dr. Grace Wang, chief of staff, vice president, medical affairs and surgeon. “Breast cancer affects one in nine women, and like many cancers, a key determinant to successful treatment starts with early detection and diagnosis. Our new breast assessment program will allow us to help more women and save lives.”
Headwaters Health Care Centre has been part of the Ontario Breast Screening Program since 2018, offering screening and diagnostic breast imaging services. In collaboration with the Diagnostic Imaging and Surgical Departments, the local hospital now offers a dedicated breast Diagnostic Assessment Program (DAP).
The Diagnostic Assessment Program will improve the patient experience by streamlining access to examinations and procedures, shortening referral paths to breast surgeons, and enhancing patient support.
Breast health services that are offered at Headwaters include screening mammography, diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound, image-guided breast biopsies, oncology referrals and enhanced patient support.
Headwaters Health Care Centre also has onsite radiologists specializing in breast imaging, specialist care by breast surgeons and reconstruction surgery by plastic surgeons.