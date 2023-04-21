CENTRE WELLINGTON – While they're excited to unveil a new cairn on the Belwood trail section of the Grand Valley Trail (GVT), the Grand Valley Trail Association (GVTA) needs more volunteers to help maintain the relatively-unknown trail.
The trail runs from Belwood to Port Maitland on Lake Erie, running through Wellington County.
Jason Thompson, vice-president of the GVTA, discovered the trail with his children after his family moved to Fergus nearly 20 years ago.
Exploring a “little trail” behind their backyard, Thompson, an avid hiker, noticed a two-by-four rectangle painted on a nearby tree; called a 'blaze,' the white marker signified a main trail.
“And so I thought ‘that's kind of neat, there's a trail here. I don't know what it is,” said Thompson. “It wasn’t until I took a closer look at maps that I saw (how much land it covers).”
A 230-km route that follows the Grand River, the GVT runs through Fergus, Elora, and Belwood before ending in Port Maitland, at Lake Eerie. It’s also one of the area’s “best-kept secrets” in Thompson’s opinion.
“So many of us that live along the Grand River don’t really recognize or see (the trail),” said Thompson. “There are a lot of people hiking it, not knowing they’re on it…or realizing the local resource that it is.”
Categorized as a naturalized single-track trail, the GVT is not accessible for those with limited mobility. This also means that the trail can require extra upkeep from its volunteers.
“(Our volunteers are) everything,” said Thompson, who became vice-president after COVID-19 pushed him to be more involved in the community. “Without them, we wouldn’t have a trail.”
Built by passion, the 100 per cent volunteer-run group recently constructed a cairn to mark the end of the trail in Belwood. While the trail used to run to Alton, it crossed several roadways which made it unsafe, especially for those unfamiliar with the hike.
The group is currently looking for two trail captains to join their Belwood maintenance team.
“(The Alton section of the Belwood) was further afield and ran away from the Grand River,” said Thompson. “So the idea was let's put a cairn there to give people the option to stop and celebrate the end a bit more.”
Thompson’s favourite part of the trail is close to the Elora Gorge, near Middlebrook. Running across meadows and grasslands and neighbouring a farmer’s field, it finishes in a pine forest.
“That section is beautiful. It has a variety of ecosystems within…and next to it there is a very large cherry tree,” said Thompson, who always makes a point to reach out and touch the tree. “It’s the biggest one I've seen and it's right on this trail and that always puts me in awe.”
While the cairn unveiling ceremony is in late May 2023, there is an end-to-end hike of the Belwood section on April 29.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.