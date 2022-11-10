The Strathmore Municipal Library is now showcasing its November gallery, featuring Carmen Erison, who is a returning artist to the exhibition.
Erison has titled her gallery “Inspiration Gone Wild,” after the variety of styles and mediums she has employed in creating her works.
“My mind is circling with new ideas, and I always say from browsing the aisles of a thrift store to a simple stroll along the river, I always see so many possibilities, and I think this world is so full of inspiration,” said Erison. “I’m really hoping that my creations will bring inspiration to others as well … it’s a collection of pieces that were inspired in me and were just fun to create.”
Erison has showcased her work in the library before, though she said it has been roughly 18 months since she has done so.
A very multidisciplined artist, she is showcasing completed works having used resin, wood, canvas, and a host of different styles of paint.
“It is a very mixed bag this year… I used to do strictly fluid art with paint pouring, then I started moving into mixed media, incorporating resin into my art, silhouettes, and different types of mediums,” said Erison. “I think art is just therapeutic … during the pandemic, I think many people really struggled and for myself, art just really helped keep me going all of those days when we were locked up.”
She explained her motivation to branch into several disciplines was born simply from a desire to try new things and to seek different ways to look outside the box, so to speak.
As a hobby, she added, her love to create started at a paint night at a bar roughly six years ago, which has led to multiple exhibitions.
“I have exhibited inside The Vault here in Strathmore, and I was invited to be part of (the) Raw Natural Born Artists showcase in Calgary and Edmonton,” she said.
Erison is showcasing 20 pieces in the library this month, all of which are for sale. Displaying in the library is free for anyone who is interested, though if pieces are put up for sale, the library does claim a small commission which goes towards the facility’s operations.
Continuing with her desire to try new things, Erison said she is curious to try working with alcohol inks in the near future.
Additionally, Erison teaches art classes for those who may be curious to give potentially a new medium for their own art a try.