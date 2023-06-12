Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue pulled double duty in town last Thursday.
Ridgetown Station 11 Chief Bill Yeck and Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case were joined by other members of the town fire department and CKFR headquarters at Ridgetown District High School to celebrate the completion of a pilot program.
Representatives from the CKFR attended the Grade 10 Civics & Careers class once a week beginning in March for the Stop, Drop, This Is How We Roll career exploration program.
After the school celebration, CKFR Assistant Chief Ken Labonte and Public Educator Whitney Burk were joined by Chatham-Kent Police Constable Kevin Brown and Chatham-Kent Economic Development’s Doug Robson visited downtown businesses as a part of its new Arson Prevention for Your Business program.
“We’re providing local business information on arson prevention,” Labonte said. “Basically, safe storage of products inside and outside – especially outside.”
“And it is always a good idea to have any electronic files backed up to another location at a different address,” Labonte added.
The new arson prevention program was launched in May, starting with visits to downtown businesses in Chatham, Wallaceburg, Blenheim and Dresden.
Arson is often a crime of opportunity, which makes it important for businesses to take proactive steps to address the risk.
“A fire at any business can greatly impact operations and is a setback for owners and the surrounding community,” Chief Case said. “This can be even more devastating when the fire was intentionally lit.”
“Our goal is to protect the core of our communities by saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and we continue to explore partnerships to support our businesses,” said Case.
Stuart McFadden, Director of Chatham-Kent Economic Development, said the strategic partnership between fire, police and his department is unique in their combined efforts to fight arson by providing simple steps businesses can take for their own safety.
“We want to leverage our community relationships to encourage CK business owners and operators to think proactively, instead of reactively, about fire prevention and stop potential disaster before it happens,” McFadden said.
For more information on how to protect your business, visit Prevention for Your Business on the municipality’s website www.chatham-kent.ca