Members from the Drumheller and Rosedale fire halls, as well as EMS and RCMP, attended a call for a single vehicle accident on Highway 10, about three kilometres west of Rosedale on Monday, July 24. The call came in at about 2:30 p.m. and traffic was temporarily reduced to alternating single-lane traffic while first responders worked to clear the scene. At this time no injuries have been reported and no further information is available.
First responders attend single vehicle accident
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
