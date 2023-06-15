A Kahnawake-based women’s organization was fiercely critical of a recent provincial motion that is supposed to force health-care institutions in the province to provide culturally appropriate care to Indigenous people in Quebec.
The provincial government tabled Bill 32, also called ‘An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network,’ in the National Assembly Friday.
The law would force Quebec health-care institutions to adopt a cultural safety approach toward Indigenous people -- an approach that entails taking into account their ‘cultural and historical realities.’
“Indigenous persons must be distinguished from other users, since they form nations with distinct histories and cultures,” the bill’s preamble says.
Any Quebec establishment must adopt ‘safe’ practices, promote partnership with Indigenous people and be welcoming and inclusive of them – where possible.
In addition, the law would oblige public health-care institutions to hire Indigenous personnel and would add access to support resources for Indigenous people, including within the framework of any complaints examination system. Additionally, the law calls for mandatory training for all employees on the cultural and historical realities of Indigenous people and consideration of the specific realities faced by Indigenous women and girls.
Quebec Native Women said, however, that while the organization supports the spirit of the legislation, and the ‘overall cultural safety principles it contains, several elements are missing,’ QNW wrote. ‘That being said, Indigenous organizations do not share the Quebec government's definition of cultural safety.’
QNW president Marjolaine Etienne said the group plans to weigh in during public consultations of the new bill and called on the government to adopt Joyce’s Principle instead of this version of a cultural safety law.
“Our organization will certainly be present during the work of the Parliamentary Commission on the cultural safety bill,” she said. “QNW has been representing and defending the interests and rights of Indigenous women in Quebec for nearly 50 years. We draw on decades of expertise, experience and knowledge of the issues and realities of Indigenous women and girls, and we know exactly what's right for us. The time has come for the Quebec government to really listen to us, to adopt Joyce's Principle, and to recognize the existence of systemic racism and discrimination, once and for all.”
The executive director of the Joyce’s Principle Office agreed.
“The current bill cannot act as a substitute for the adoption of Joyce’s Principle. The government is ignoring our recommendations and is showing its inconsistency by drawing inspiration from Joyce's Principle, while refusing once again to adopt it,” said Jennifer Petiquay-Dufresne. “The latest mobilizations led by Indigenous organizations and experts have shown us that the only way to build trust between the government and Indigenous Peoples is to adopt Joyce’s Principle and recognize the existence of systemic racism and discrimination. As of now, the government and its bill do not meet our expectations.”