At their Oct. 4 meeting, Tudor and Cashel council voted to defer implementing any of the staff report recommendations provided by Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer, on winter maintenance to its Class 6B roads, including getting a third-party service delivery review. This deferment would be until after the municipal election when the new council is in place to vote on it and potentially implement it.
Carrol was directed to advertise a request for quotation for winter maintenance service on South Steenburg Lake Road, Moores Lane, North Jordan Lake Road and East Road at their June 7 meeting. These seasonal roads, totalling 5.8 kilometres, do not get winter maintenance and were built with this designation in mind and the infrastructure reflects this intended usage. A discussion by council on the potential cost to provide winter maintenance on these Class 6B roads as well as the insurance requirements was conducted at the April 5 budget meeting. At the council meeting on May 3, staff was directed by council to get financial information from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation with regard to assessment changes from a level of service increase as well as a long-term cost analysis of changing these roads’ level of service.
After this information was collected, at council’s direction, staff sent out a survey to the residents of these roads to gauge whether they would support having winter maintenance in place on their roads. They also got estimates for providing this additional winter maintenance service. The survey results indicated that the majority of these roads’ residents would like to see the township take on winter maintenance of these roads. In her report to council on Oct. 4, Carrol said that staff had consulted with the Municipality of Marmora and Lake as they have similar contracts in place. They found in their discussions that there are very limited contractors available to do winter maintenance for municipalities in the area.
“This is a concern as it will affect if the service will be able to be contracted out and at what cost. No further information was gathered with regard to quotes for service on these roads, therefore I have nothing different to report from previous values in relation to the service. The numbers received previously were estimates provided in a general situation. Based on the numbers collected, the cost for contracting out the services may be between $2,250 to $4,000 per kilometre. The pricing is relevant to the nature of the road and may vary accordingly. These numbers are based on 2021/2022 season costs. It should be assumed that due to inflation and fuel costs, these estimates will have to be increased accordingly,” she said in her report.
Carrol said that property owners who filled in the survey told her that the average provided in the survey from MPAC was higher than the individual assessment values they’d gotten from MPAC themselves. She said that this was of concern as the numbers the township had gotten from MPAC were what was used to report the potential assessment increase that would offset the cost of providing the winter maintenance service.
Carrol recommended having a service delivery review done and asking the following questions; does the municipality need to provide this service, what do citizens expect of the service and what outcomes does council want for the service, are there areas that require new or enhanced service, what are the full costs and benefits of the service and what are alternative ways of delivering the service? She said that all departments and service areas of the township had been reviewed.
As for the potential financial impact to the township, Carrol said there’d be a budget increase for contracting out the service costs, the unknown potential inflation for the service and the increase in assessed property values. She further said that there could be some recognized potential assessment increases through severances on East Road with an increase in service. At the Oct. 4 meeting, Mayor Libby Clarke introduced Carrol’s report on the Class 6B roads, the recommendation that a service delivery review be conducted by a third party and the further recommendation that it be re-examined by the new council that is in place after the Oct. 24 election.
Councillor Bob Bridger asked if there were companies out there that did such service delivery reviews, and Carrol replied that there were, although she hadn’t investigated it thoroughly as she figured it would be deferred until the new council was in place to vote on it. With no other questions, council voted to accept Carrol’s report and defer any decisions on any potential winter maintenance services on the township’s Class 6B roads until the new council was voted in after the Oct. 24 election.