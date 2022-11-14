The season's first smattering of festive events join an already brimming events list this week, with everything from film festivals to immersive exhibitions taking place through North Vancouver and beyond.
For the full roundup of events worth scheduling in between Nov. 14-20, see below.
Canyon Lights
Those at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park sure know how to get people in the festive spirit. Canyon Lights - the annual Christmas Lighting extravaganza - is back for another year, complete with end-to-end bridge display, 'Arc de Lumina' light tunnel, carols, hot chocolate, and the Christmas shopipng saviour gift store.
On until Jan. 22, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. To buy tickets, visit the park's website.
Beyond King Tut Technology-driven immersive exhibitions are taking over the art world, and the latest to touch down in Vancouver might just be the most captivating yet – especially for history buffs. The exhibition unlocks the 3,300-year-old story of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun via nine multi-sensory galleries, debuting 100 years to the day of the discovery of his tomb in the Valley of the Kings.
Until Jan. 8, Vancouver Convention Centre. For more information and tickets visit the Beyond King Tut website.
Hamlet Shakespeare is coming to North Vancouver via the Harlequin Theatre Society. Whether it’s the creepy ghost that follows the protagonist about the castle or the girl who drowns herself after singing a bunch of love songs, their production of Hamlet honours the spookier side to one of the playwright's most acclaimed tragedies.
Nov. 15-18, Presentation House Theatre. Tickets can be bought via the theatre's website.
Eastside Culture Crawl With over 500 artists showcasing their wares across four days, there is plenty to keep art buffs occupied at this year's Eastside Culture Crawl. The event ees a delightful mishmash of painters, jewellers, sculptors, furniture makers, weavers, potters, printmakers, photographers and glassblowers open up their studios to the public.
Nov.. 17-20, various locations. For the full list of participating artists, visit the Culture Crawl's website. Chutzpah! Fest Chutzpah! festival is back for another year, bringing with it a refined selection of dance, theatre, music and comedy that celebrate Jewish stories, viewpoints and values. This year’s edition begins on Thursday, with highlights that include stand-up comedy with American-Israeli comedian Joel Chasnoff, and a night of music with composer Stephen Sondheim.
Until Nov. 24, various locations. For the full lineup of events and venues, click on the Chutzpah Festival website.
Indigenous Artisan Market
Need to get some Christmas shopping done but not sure where to start? Coast Salish artisans comprising bannock makers, beaders, clothing designers, carvers, ceramacists, jewellers, wool weavers, and more will be touching down at MONOVA this Thursday and Friday, selling and showcasing their wares as part of the annual Indigenous Artisan Market.
Nov. 17-18, MONOVA. More information can be found on the museum's website.
Re-Wilding
West Vancouver’s Silk Purse Arts Centre shines a light on the works of artists who live within the local community. This month, North Vancouver multidisciplinary artist Cath Hughes is hosting Re-Wilding, a series of layered, vibrant collages that have been inspired by climate change and our relationship to the environment.
Until Nov. 13, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more details, click West Van Arts Council website.
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival
The VIMFF is back this Monday, with six shows, guest speakers, a panel discussion and over 25 films about snowsports, climbing, cycling, exploration and the environment. If you've only got time for one or two films this season, highlights include the World Premiere of a film by First Nations adventurer Myia Antone, Inseparable Myia, and environmental documentary The Klabona Keepers.
Nov. 14-19, various locations. For the full list of films and venues, visit the VIMFF website.
Couloir
On Wednesday, Ariel Barnes, the principal cellist of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and a North Vancouver native, will be joining forces with harp player Heidi Krutzen for a powerful performance at the Highlands United Church with the Vancouver Chamber Music Society.
Nov. 16, Highlands United Church. Visit the Highlands United Church website for further details.
The Wizard of Oz with Live Orchestra
Everybody's favourite movie classic is being given the orchestral treatment, courtesy of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. For two nights only the city's finest music makers will play the sparkling music of Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, as the wonderful world of Oz is projected on the big screen.
Nov. 18-19. For times and tickets visit the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra website.
