Two local lacrosse legends have been inducted into the Niagara-on-the-Lake Sports Wall of Fame.
Paul French and Monty Slingerland, both recognized for their contributions to lacrosse, were honoured at a plaque unveiling at the Meridian Credit Union Arena Friday night.
French played competitive lacrosse for the University of Virginia and then professionally in the National Lacrosse League.
In 1989, he joined the Philadelphia Wings in winning their first championship.
But for French, the best memories of his storied career are from his championship run with the NOTL Warriors in 1981.
“What matters to me is I won the championship for Niagara-on-the-Lake,” he said.
Looking back at the Wall of Fame, French said it was an honour to have his photo featured next to some of the best athletes he had ever known.
Slingerland spoke about the magical championship run of the 1973 NOTL Warriors.
Slingerland, who coached the legendary 1973 team, regaled the audience with stories of the team in moments of struggle and unabashed success.
The 1973 team won gold at the Ontario Games, Canada Games and the Ontario Lacrosse Championships, an unprecedented accomplishment in the world of lacrosse.