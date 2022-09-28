The library hosted an Indigenous Storytelling event in the Kid’s Corner of the Lethbridge Public Library’s Main Branch Tuesday, gathering kids together to share Indigenous culture and stories as part of Reconciliation Week here in the city.
Reading from Kevin Noble Maillard’s Fry Bread: A Native American Story, participants were treated to the story and a mini round dance.
“The focus this week is Indigenous storytelling,” said Marilyn Contois, library technician and Indigenous services at the Library. “What we did in the story time today was a mini round dance. We had everybody join hands and we were dancing to the beat of Mother Earth. The songs come to the singers in a way of a gift. When everybody comes together for the dances, it is to celebrate. It is a social gathering.”
The library will be hosting a Round Dance event at 5 p.m. on September 30, honouring National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
“What we are doing this year is honouring the families that are still with us, and also inviting anybody from the community that wants to come and join in for the dance,” said Contois. “It is really important to take the time to remember everything that has happened. It is a time to also come together and support each other in a good way and move forward. Everything that happened cannot be undone, but if you take the time to understand and learn about it and share with your families, that means a lot towards allyship and doing your part to action.”
September 30 is also declared Orange Shirt Day, in recognition of the harm the residential school system did to the children of Indigenous families.
“It is known as Orange Shirt Day because of Phyllis Webstad, a residential school survivor. She shared her story on how when she went to residential school, she wore an orange shirt that her grandmother bought her. That was taken away from her and she had to wear a uniform. That shirt meant a lot to her. In memory, that become a day and a way to honour what happened to her. It is all across Canada, now everybody is wearing the orange shirt.”
Helping towards the education of Indigenous people, the library has two sections dedicated to Indigenous culture with books on various topics.
“We have a lot of Indigenous written books, not only for children, but we have an Indigenous collection for youth and adults,” said Contois. “There is a wall of children’s books on display in the children’s section of the main branch dedicated to Every Child Matters. We also have a lot of books on display in the adult section in the Piitoyiss Eagles Nest.”
Looking to spread awareness and advocacy for Indigenous culture, the library offers a collection of resources to all looking for more information on the topic.
“As Indigenous people, and as non-Indigenous people, being an ally is a good thing. Being respectful of the culture and being respectful of what the day means. Trying to understand and educate your kids, even if it’s just learning how to say hello in Blackfoot, Oki. Being able to live together in a good way and have kindness in your heart,” said Contois