Whitney – Barney Baker, a retired captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), is hoping to bring his professional and volunteer leadership skills to his community of South Algonquin and work toward growth in the area.
“I was looking at the history of the population of the township and seeing it was significantly more than it is now,” he said. “Year by year the population has been decreasing and something has to be done.”
A long-time property owner in the township, he chose to come back to the area to retire over a decade ago. He said while the actions of the council in the last two terms have been good, there needs to be a plan for population growth.
“There were no actions to maintain or increase the population,” he said.
A higher population means less pressure on the taxbase because there are more ratepayers to share the burden, he noted.
“The less population, the more the taxes will go up,” he added.
There are many challenges in the community, Mr. Baker said, noting he would like to see issues of accommodation, access to property and high-speed internet dealt with, to name a few.
“It is not going to be immediate,” he said. “It will require setting up the infrastructure so things can grow.”
Living in Whitney, this is the community he chooses to call home after his 29-year career with the Royal Canadian Air Force.
“My parents bought property here in 1983,” he noted. “I followed in 1984 and my sister in 1985.”
Since then, more family members have come to the area and love the community, he added.
“My daughter and family now own property in Whitney,” he said.
He and his wife, Merna Hymers, built their retirement home in Whitney over a decade ago.
“We have our home here and very much enjoy our friends and neighbours,” he said.
He wants to see the community thrive.
“We are hoping with growth it becomes more than a retirement community,” he said. “We want more businesses to operate here.”
The possibilities of remote work are increasing for people and this opens up opportunities in South Algonquin, he said.
“You can have more businesses from outside the city,” he said. “We do need to create an environment for business.”
During his career of almost three decades with the Royal Canadian Air Force, Mr. Baker worked as an Aircraft Engine Technician, Aircraft Electrician, Flight Simulator Technician and an Aerospace Engineering Officer.
“Upon retirement from the RCAF I filled the position as training manager for the Canadian Space Agency for over nine years,” he said.
He hopes to bring his experience in working in government and with government agencies to deal with bureaucracy and red tape as the mayor of South Algonquin.
He lived in many communities across Canada from B.C. to Ontario and participated actively in all of them.
“Search and rescue, assisting community agencies, food banks, kids’ programs, almost anything they needed,” he said. “Not too long ago I was a fully certified lifeguard and instructor.”
In his mayoral candidacy, Mr. Baker promises to maintain all existing services to the benefit and enjoyment of township residents. As well, he would like to manage controlled growth of like-minded people whose businesses would help to keep taxes at current levels or even reduced.
Mr. Baker said he would encourage all residents individually, or as a group, to develop their own small business.
“And encourage growth of all existing businesses to increase employment,” he noted in his campaign brochure.
If elected mayor, he promises to create a process which will increase and enhance the participation of residents in the future developments of growth in the township.
Mr. Baker would also like to encourage community activities to ensure a cohesive and supportive group of friends and neighbours.
He said he has already been active advocating for his municipality.
“I have described a project to the provincial minister of energy which would be of benefit to the township,” he said. “I am told the project would be reviewed.”
In his spare time Mr. Baker has been doing wood artistry and joked he is good at wood chips and sawdust at this point. A ham radio operator, he is also hoping to get his ham radio operational again.
“That allows me to be an emergency communicator for the area,” he said.
Ham radio operators are still very active, he remarked.
“Ham radio operators will bring in a classroom of children and you book to speak with the International Space Station,” he noted.
This has to be booked far in advance and there is a short window of opportunity for the signal to go through.
“You have to do it as it goes over,” he said. “You have about 10 minutes.”