Woodstock and Carleton County residents will face another messy winter storm, starting overnight Thursday through most of Friday, Feb 10.
Environment Canada, as of 3:46 p.m. Feb. 9, issued a freezing rain warning for Carleton, southern York, Sunbury and Queens counties.
Weather forecasters predict the duration of the freezing rain to last nearly four hours in several areas, noting it may persist longest in low-lying areas. Environment Canada expects freezing rain to last from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
Environment Canada weather services explained it issues freezing rain warnings when it expects rain to fall during sub-zero temperatures causing ice build-up and icy surfaces.
Freezing rain causes roads and other surfaces to become icy and slippery, requiring drivers and pedestrians to take extra precautions.
Environment Canada’s freezing rain warning accompanied a weather statement for Woodstock and Carleton County, calling for between 10 and 15 cm of snow and ice pellets between Thursday night and Friday afternoon.
Forecasters predict the precipitation to begin as snow before transitioning to ice pellets. It will further transition to freezing rain over southern Carleton County.
The mixed precipitation could create travel difficulties, with motorists urged to prepare for delays.