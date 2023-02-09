Technical things can be a challenge. If they need to be read and understood easily, which is why Midland’s planning, building, and bylaw department were receiving of high praise during council.
At the recent regular meeting of council, Mayor Bill Gordon spoke words of gratitude for a report that outlined where the town is as far as planning and growth.
“I wanted to give credit where credit is due to our planning team who put together a very meticulous and detail-oriented report about planning services in our municipality,” said Gordon, “as well as a review… of some of the more strategic and important projects, their status, whose court the ball sits in right now, and some of the challenges in moving these files forward.”
The 28-page document, prepared by planning services manager Steven Farquharson and reviewed by planning, building, and bylaw executive director Adam Farr, provided a breakdown of planning and development into three main sections.
The structure and status portion explained elements of the staff involved and the planning process as well as appeals and improvements for the department to keep an eye toward. Within the development application project status section, a detailed list of noteworthy projects was showcased along with their progress. The policy review and process update section gave a look to how the municipality is adapting to external and internal changes, as well as what the community can expect to see in the future.
Two attachments were also included: a development application map with visual markers of projects in the municipality, and a development status report, which briefly explained each point on the map and its progress.
“I wanted to call out the very comprehensive report that was created for our education, and hope that you all learn something from it,” added Gordon. “It’s something I think we could file away and refer back to if we scratch our heads about some planning speak at some point during this term.”
Coun. Bill Meridis echoed the praise, stating he was impressed with how informative the report was in addition to the briefing session given at the start of the council term.
“It gave us a great plan of what’s going on in Midland, the status of the planning, where everything is at,” said Meridis, “so (we can) fall back on that if we have any questions from constituents.”
Coun. Roberta Bald also shared a moment of honesty in her praise.
“Usually, I skim through long reports,” admitted Bald. “But in this case, it was very favourable. I had to read everything and it was a very good report. Thank you very much to the planning, building, and bylaw group.”
Gordon tacked on: “Which I have affectionately rebranded as the ‘our growth department’.”
The planning services development application and project overview report, along with development map, can be found in the council agenda on the Town of Midland website.
Council meetings are held every third Wednesday, and can be attended virtually through Zoom by contacting the clerk’s department of Midland town hall for a link to the meeting.
Council meetings can also be viewed on Rogers TV cable channel 53, or through the livestream on the Rogers TV website. Archives of council meetings are available through Rogers TV and on the Town of Midland’s YouTube channel.