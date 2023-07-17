At Wednesday’s Esterhazy Town Council meeting, CAO Tammy MacDonald informed council that the town’s 2021 census numbers were revised by Statistics Canada, with the town’s population going up by 53 people and its private dwellings increasing by 25.
The original census numbers for the town showed the population count as 2,345 residents, and has now been revised to 2,398 residents. The original count for private dwellings occupied by usual residents was 1,068, and has now been revised to 1,093.
“The review determined that 25 private dwellings were misclassified as unoccupied, when in fact they should have been coded as occupied by usual residents,” stated the letter from Statistics Canada.
“The population of these 25 private occupied dwellings is estimated at 53 persons. Population estimates for the miscoded dwellings were calculated based on the average number of people per occupied private dwelling in the town (2.1 persons).”
Although council stated the revised numbers still do not accurately reflect Esterhazy’s population, they were satisfied that a change was made.
The higher census numbers will result in additional provincial revenue sharing for Esterhazy in the next year.
Recreation Director Garth Forster told council he was happy to see the community come out and enjoy the town’s event for Canada Day.
“I just want to thank Councillors Nickel, Bot and Petracek who were at the Canada Day barbecue celebration at the museum on Canada Day,” said Forster.
“We had a good turnout for holding it for the first time in a few years, that was good to see. We already have the wheels turning about what we can do to enhance it and make it better for next year. It just shows that there was a need for it, people definitely enjoyed it.”
Forster also informed council about how much people in the community are using the D. A. Mackenzie Aquatic Center.
“We got the pool open last week, it was a cool first day, but lots of people came out to enjoy it,” he said.
“The staff that we have in place are all working out very well.
“Next week we will expand our schedule, we will have aquatone at 12 p.m. and lane swimming at 5:30 p.m. All of the staff have picked up the routine really well and are working together which is exciting and great to see.”
Forster said the intentions are to keep the added swimming programs for the rest of the summer and possibly expand it further in August, depending on how smoothly things continue to run.
CAO Tammy MacDonald also mentioned how great recreation is doing in town.
“The swimming pool has opened, the kids are doing fantastic so much so that they felt confident that we’re going to be able to expand the hours to get that lane swimming in, and aquatone, to try to get everyone comfortable on the deck. This is good and exciting,” she said.
Council decided to work on a policy regarding the community picnic tables they have in town.
The policy will focus on allowing the public to borrow the town’s picnic tables for events free of charge, while making sure they are held liable if any damages are done to the tables.
Council said they are glad to see the community using the picnic tables for events, and want residents and groups in town to know they are available if needed.
Public Works Consultant Ron McCullough gave council an update on the projects that are being worked on in town.
He handed council a copy of a list of current priority projects that are being completed, and divided them into two categories: short term priority projects—which are to be completed within three to six months—and long term priority projects—which are to be completed within six to 12 months.
Mayor Grant Forster asked council if the town can accept people paying their taxes through credit cards, after seeing comments made by residents in town asking about the matter on Facebook.
Council brought up their concerns about the service fee charges associated with credit card payments, and whether that would be charged to the municipality or residents, if they were to pay their taxes by credit card.
CAO Tammy MacDonald said she will review the matter and bring it to council in the near future.
Council passed a motion to have Ron McCullough public works consultant as acting CAO during the time Tammy MacDonald is out of office. Donald will be out of office from July 24 to August 11.
Council also passed a motion to have one council meeting for the next month, which is set to be on August 16.
MacDonald was happy to inform council that a new digital swipe system was installed at the town office for workers to access the building.
“We now have new locks on our doors, we no longer have the old key system. We have digital swipe cards,” she said.
“Council had approved it in the 2021 budget, we got some quotes and reviewed it. Finally in the 2023 budget we approved the purchase of them, and they are implemented and put into place on just a few places for now to see how they work out. Then hopefully we can continue to expand them and have them in more places every year.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, Mayor Grant Forster informed council about the Fire Board meeting the Town of Esterhazy had with the RM of Spy Hill and RM of Fertile Belt on July 6.
At the meeting, they asked if the Town of Esterhazy can review the town’s bylaw about how much the RMs are being charged for the services from Esterhazy’s Fire Department.
The town currently charges residents in the municipality for the emergency services, in addition to charging the RMs a portion of the fire department services.
All three CAOs—The Town of Esterhazy, RM of Spy Hill and RM of Fertile Belt—will set up a meeting to review the bylaw collectively.