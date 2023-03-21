The Municipality of Grey Highlands is planning to create a permanent monument to recognize former NHL star Chris Neil.
At its meeting on March 15, council passed a resolution from Coun. Paul Allen to begin the process to create a permanent form of recognition in Flesherton to honour Neil.
In February, the Ottawa Senators retired Neil’s #25 sweater at a special ceremony. Neil, who grew up and played minor hockey in Flesherton, played 15 seasons with the Senators and 1,026 games.
“I think when we have a player in the NHL and the team retired his sweater – one of one four Ottawa Senators – it’s appropriate to put up a permanent form of recognition in his home town of Flesherton,” said Allen.
Currently, there is a temporary sign in Flesherton that recognizes Neil’s accomplishments in the NHL. Allen’s resolution sought permission for the Flesherton beautification and improvement committee to look at options, gather community feedback and make a recommendation about permanent recognition for Neil.
Council approved the solution unanimously.
“We’re really hoping we can get an Ottawa Senators logo on this,” said Allen, adding that it may be most appropriate for the municipality to request permission from the Senators or the NHL itself to use the logo.
Members of council were hopeful that Neil would be able to attend an unveiling event.
“I wholeheartedly support this and I’m hoping we can convince Chris to make a personal appearance,” said Coun. Tom Allwood.
Allen said they hope to have something in place by spring or summer 2023.