If you are looking for another option outside supermarkets to get your Christmas turkey this year, here are a few places to check out.
Deerview Meats on the Trans-Canada Highway between Dunmore and Irvine will be getting in 40 Hutterite turkeys this year. They’ve already started an order list for those who want one and the turkeys will be available in the week before Christmas. Contact Deerview Meats at 403-527-2221.
Nutters on Dunmore Road has also started an order list for turkeys. It gets its supply from Winter’s Turkeys, located east of Calgary off Highway 22X in Dalemead, Alta. The last day to order a turkey is Dec. 9 and they are delivered fresh in the week before Christmas. Contact Nutters at 403-529-1664.
Green Tree Wellness Centres health food store stocks organic poultry and meat supplied by MacPherson Meats out of Bigstone, Alta. They already have one full sized and one half-sized frozen turkey and will be getting more in. Additionally, they also take order requests for customers. Contact Green Tree Wellness at 403-528-2299.
Green Valley Acres Farm and Orchard located between Elkwater and Medicine Hat also supplies frozen free range turkeys. They can be contacted through their website at greenvalleyacres.ca.