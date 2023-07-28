NORTH PERTH – North Perth is getting a jumpstart on next year’s budget, as the 2024 budget survey is now open for public input.
The 2023 budget was delayed due to a transition in “financial systems” for the municipality. Council ultimately passed the current budget this past April which saw a tax levy increase of $1,452,968 and overall levy increase of 8.7 per cent.
“The budget addresses the need to support important municipal services, meet the service expectations of our citizens, and invest in current and future infrastructure and asset needs,” explained a recent press release sent by the municipality regarding the 2024 survey.
For the 2024 budget, budget chair Coun. Neil Anstett said in an email to the Listowel Banner he “was very honoured to be selected as budget chair by council for the 2024 budget.”
“Myself along with vice chair (Marc) Noordam, have had several meetings with the finance department and are very excited about the changes we have made to this year’s budget process. We moved the entire budget process forward. This was an important step as previously North Perth council did not approve the budget until April.”
The online survey is available at www.yoursaynorthperth.ca, or paper copies can be obtained at the North Perth municipal office or at any of the North Perth Public Library branches.
Anstett finished by saying that “this budget, like last years, will have many challenges, however I am confident that North Perth council will approve a budget which addresses our current needs, and position us well to address our needs in the future.”