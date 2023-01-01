The latest national-level report on the status of wildlife in Canada indicates over 2,000 species are highly at risk.
The 2020 Wild Species Report, released Nov. 29, is produced by the Canadian Endangered Species Conservation Council and includes status data on over 50,000 species, an increase of over 20,000 species from the 2015 version, in part thanks to more collaboration to collect data from scientists and cooperation between provinces and the federal government, the report says. The report determined that one in five species included in the report face some level of risk in the country.
The report has come out every five years since 2000. This iteration identified 2,253 species that may be at risk in Canada, meaning they are ranked as either presumed extirpated, possibly extirpated, critically imperiled or imperiled at the national level. Vascular plants, lichens, macrofungi, bryophytes, beetles, and moths and butterflies have the most species with these rankings.
In the Islands Trust Area, reports like these can fine tune any gaps in knowledge for those working on a regional and local level in order to understand more what species are at risk locally, said Wendy Tyrrell, the program coordinator of the Islands Trust Conservancy’s Species at Risk (SAR) program.
“In some cases [the 2020 Wild Species Report] is confirming what we suspected by adding new species as at risk in some form or another where locally and regionally we’ve been discussing that these are very uncommon.”
More bat species have been identified as at greater risk as have plants like the yellow montane violet and pollinators like the western bumble bee.
“A significant number of species at risk on the islands in the Salish Sea are subspecies of otherwise stable populations in Canada,” Tyrrell said, making it vital for local data to be reported to federal and provincial working groups and the BC Conservation Data Centre so that the information is reflected in federal and provincial databases and reports.
Some at-risk species in the Islands Trust Area had their status upgraded in the 2020 report. The Bog Bird’s-foot Trefoil, found in Garry oak ecosystems and marked as endangered by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC), changed from critically imperiled in 2015 to imperiled in 2020. Changes like that could mean more information is known, Tyrrell said. The species at risk registry notes that of the seven known sites of the species in Canada, population growth has been seen on the single site on Gabriola Island, from a single individual recorded in 1996 to between 65 and 70 in 2003.
Tyrrell and SAR program partners are focusing expanding the knowledge base of species in the Islands Trust Area.
“A lot of what we’ve been doing is surveying for new species-at-risk species, where are they, is the habitat there for them,” Tyrrell said. “We know there’s potential for them…but is their habitat intact?”
Much of the work of the program is in collaboration with local land trusts and conservancies to undertake monitoring and habitat conservation efforts. In the Gabriola Local Trust Area, ITC is monitoring the Western Screech Owl subspecies, kennicotii, on Link Island. In the last 10 years, the population has declined 30 per cent. The Islands Trust Area represents “a huge opportunity for them to remain a viable population,” Tyrrell said.
Human impacts, including habit degradation and conversion, human-driven climate change and invasive species continue to be the greatest threats to species at risk, Tyrrell said. Local habitat protection and restoration, such as Gabriola Land and Traisl Trust’s nature stewards program, are “really the best way to prevent species at risk.”
The SAR program is funded in part through a three-year agreement with Environment and Climate Change Canada. The current round of funding was matched by the Islands Trust Area and concludes in March 2023.