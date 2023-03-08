GUYSBOROUGH – The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) approved a 14 per cent increase in electricity rates by Nova Scotia Power (NSP) over the next two years in February. At the monthly committee of the whole meeting held in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough on March 1, council voted unanimously to send a letter to the UARB, Premier Tim Houston and NSP voicing their objection to the increase.
The increase, which was strongly opposed by the provincial government, is based on the general rate application settlement agreement between Nova Scotia Power and customer representative groups.
Council approved a motion to send a second letter, this time of congratulations, to Caper Developments to mark the beginning of construction in Guysborough of an apartment building on the corner of Queen and Church streets.
In regard to business brought forward during the special council meeting held on Feb. 1 with members of the African Nova Scotian community, council passed a motion that upon the formation of a new, community-led, equity, diversity and inclusion group, a representative of the MODG would be chosen from council to sit on the group and report back to council.
MODG Development Officer Debbie Torrey noted in her report to council that another lot has been sold in Cutler’s Brook Estates Phase I and interest is building in Phase II.
MODG’s Director of Recreation Angie Tavares and Director of Public Works Glen Avery reported to council that, weather permitting, ice surfaces will remain in place at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre in Guysborough throughout March break.