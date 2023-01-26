A developer is going to be able to move forward on plans to build new housing in the community after council fast-tracked changes to the zoning bylaw for the project.
James Kay of Alder Lands Development received approval to apply to rezone a three-acre parcel of land known as the Columbia Mills from ‘Industrial’ to ‘R1’ (single-family housing). In an unusual move, the rezoning received all three readings, as well as final approval, at a single meeting of council. Usually rezoning applications take at least two public meetings to be approved.
Staff explained it was possible to do this because of some unique circumstances, especially that the rezoning brings the property – the site of an old machine shop – back into alignment with the official community plan.
“Would we normally do this? No,” CAO Wayne Robinson told council. “But because we provided extra public notice of this occurring, and plus the fact we received no comments whatsoever, we felt that it was appropriate to do so at this time.
“…So the person can rezone the property, which allows them to subdivide the property, and start to develop housing, which is something that is known to be needed in the municipality.”
He said Village lawyers had approved the quick action.
Last summer, Kay told the Valley Voice he was frustrated by the slow pace of getting approvals for his project (see ‘Nakusp developer chafes at housing project delays,’ Valley Voice, July 28, 2022).
Kay received other good news about his property last year, council heard. An environmental assessment had found that despite years of industrial use, there were no concerns about soil or groundwater contamination of the property.
Business licence bylaw revamp
Council moved to plug some holes in its commercial regulation by giving three readings to a revamped business licence bylaw.
Staff had determined that “although the bylaw was recently rewritten, there are elements missing,” a report to council noted. “The review helped staff determine that a new Business Licence Bylaw would be beneficial by providing clear and concise language, easy to find sections for specific business types and reduced business licence fee classifications.”
The new bylaw adds categories like ‘vehicle for hire,’ ‘farmer’s market,’ ‘food truck’ and ‘short-term vacation rental’ to business categories.
While the cost of an annual licence is going up to $125, early payment provides a $25 discount – bringing the cost of a licence back to the current rate. There’s also a new ‘late charge’ for not buying a licence.
“Compliance with obtaining a business license is somewhat lacking within the community,” notes the report. “It is hoped that the above incentives will help generate compliance of the need to have a business license.”
The update also required changes to the bylaws governing the municipal ticketing system, which previously enforced business licencing. Those were also passed by council.
Capital projects outlined
Councillors gave initial approval to the Village’s construction and infrastructure plans, and equipment purchases for 2023.
The 2023 provisional capital budget was received and sent back to staff for refinement.
The biggest item is the replacement of the Powell Creek culvert ($1.55 million), which should be mostly paid for by grants. If those grant applications fail, however, the Village will have to borrow the full amount of the critical infrastructure project.
A $1.35 million Wastewater Treatment Optimization project is also mostly covered by a grant, though sewer reserves will cover just over $400,000 of the project. A $750,000 project to use untreated water for recreation field irrigation is also grant-dependent, and would require $225,000 of water reserve funds to be completed. A third water well is also on the books for 2023, and would cost about $500,000 – again coming from the water reserve fund.
The Rotary Playground will be completed for an extra $271,000, and the marina breakwater project completed for $73,000. Both projects are mostly covered by grants that staff have already applied for.
A $191,000 project to improve the heating and ventilation system in the arena to create an emergency reception centre – to accommodate up to 600 people in a crisis – is fully covered by grants.
More than $150,000 in capital projects are also planned for the hot springs, including restoring the pool deck and improving local trails. A grant will cover some of the costs but most will come from operational surpluses at the facility. The deck restoration may be put off a year if the Village gets an even bigger grant for a more complete upgrade of the hot springs in 2024.
Other items include improvements to water system leak monitoring ($26,000), 80 metres of sidewalk replacement near the post office ($70,000), the purchase of an electric SUV ($70,000) and a small golf-cart-sized buggy called a gator ($30,000). Both vehicles will be paid for from the equipment reserve.
The Village office will also see some improvements. Among the items is replacing an obsolete computer server ($17,000) and using grants to upgrade the office light fixtures ($12,000).
In total, council gave preliminary approval to $4,737,930 in projects and purchases. The money will come from reserves ($1,475,600); grants ($2,825,330); borrowing ($413,500); and contributions from other organizations ($23,500).
No to Rec Commission increase
A confusing and vague request from the RDCK calling for a tax increase didn’t get far with Village council.
The Regional District of Central Kootenay asked the Village to approve an increase to the taxation limit for Recreation Commission #4, which covers Nakusp and Area K, the region surrounding the village.
The RDCK wanted the funds to help pay for the ongoing cost of a recreation director hired as a pilot project last year. The cost would have worked out to about $2.36 per household in Nakusp.
“The purpose of the funding increase is to potentially continue the recreation coordinator position that is currently being funded through the Village's COVID Safe restart grant funding through March 2024,” notes a staff report. However, staff note, “There are currently no plans for the Village to continue funding the Recreation Coordinator position beyond March 2024.”
With no plans at the moment to continue the position after next year, councillors wondered what the RDCK needed the money for.
“I think the RDCK wants to see the program to continue so they want more funding,” speculated Chief Financial Officer Mark Tenant. “But if the Village doesn’t continue running the coordinator program, it will probably stop.”
Staff said not only do they not completely understand what the RDCK wants the increase for, they have no hard data to show how effective having the program coordinator is either.
The confusion had councillors deciding discretion was the better part of valor, and declined to give approval to the RDCK request.
The Village will contact the regional government to discuss next steps, if any.