On Friday, Sept. 15, the Wellness Grade 10 class of Rocanville organized a 1.3 km Terry Fox Walk for students.
Students of the wellness class hosted the assembly and cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for the school’s barbecue.
Last year, students raised almost $1,100 from the day in support of the Terry Fox Foundation.
“We are celebrating our annual Terry Fox Walk for Rocanville’s K-12 school,” said Alison Yaroszko of the Wellness Grade 10 class.
“As a Grade 10 Wellness class we came together to keep spreading awareness of the marathon of hope, and to honor the legacy of Terry Fox.
“This meets a lot of our outcomes, it meets leadership, it meets volunteering in the community, and just brings the community together. Also it just celebrates big things like the Terry Fox Foundation.”
During the assembly, Grade 10 students quizzed teachers and students with Terry Fox trivia questions.
Nutrien donated the prizes given to the winners. Borderland Co-op also donated the food and juice boxes for the barbecue.
“It feels good to do this, and it’s nice because our community has had a lot of people who got involved,” Yaroszko said.
“Also our class came all together just under two weeks to pull this off.
“It felt a little rushed at first, but then once we got our jobs put together everything was smooth sailing.”
Having students and people in the Rocanville community participate in the Terry Fox Walk is important, said Yaroszko.
“It’s really important, not just for the community, but for the whole country,” she said.
“Terry Fox showed a lot of bravery and has encouraged a lot of people to help others too.”