With public wages sometimes being very public, it can create a level of awkwardness when employees know they did not get the raise their fellow workers did.
That is something Southwest Middlesex hopes to avoid with its new pay system that ties union and non-union staff wage increases together. That now includes council members.
“This is what a lot of places do because it creates also parity amongst the staff. So once one group negotiates out you’re not having people all over the place getting different increases at different times and at different values, and it creates a bit of animosity in the work place when those things happen,” said new CAO Mike Henry, who had his interim tag removed at the end of the Jan. 26 meeting.
The new pay scale means non-union staff wages will go up for the next three years at the same rate as the recently-negotiated union deal: 3.7, 3.3 and 3.0 percent
Henry also pointed out this avoid large jumps in years of high inflation if the wages were tied to the consumer price index instead, as is commonly done in other municipalities.
Non-union staff include council members, recreations staff, office staff, part-time staff like crossing guards, and volunteer firefighters who get paid for calls and training.
“Everyone seems happy on this agreement, which doesn’t always happen,” said Allan Mayor Mayhew at the meeting.
Coun. Martin Vink did not like the idea of council tying future councils’ hands on financial matters. The union contract that non-union wages are now tied to is up in three years.
“So I think we should only be voting on these three years,” said Vink.
“I think in three years time if we decided to go another way, we could,” said Coun. Mark McGill, pointing out the council term is four years.
The mayor agreed.
“There is benefits in having non-union employees, and we want to make sure they are treated in a like manner of our union employees. It just makes a more harmonious employment force in Southwest Middlesex. But other councils can change policies; nothing is forever,” said Mayhew.
Council passed the measure 4-2 with councillors Vink and Don McCallum opposed, Joel Haggith not present, and Amy Choi not voting because of the conflict of having her husband being a volunteer firefighter.
The salaries and honorariums for council are now $19,949 for mayor, $11,637 for deputy mayor, $7,481 for councillors, and $125 for council meetings under four hours.
They also get a mileage rate of 61 cents per kilometre, and per diem rates with meal and accommodation costs were also outlined for up to two authorized conventions per year.