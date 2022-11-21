The companies that make and sell all the plastic bottles and paper cups we buy are taking over recycling duty in Ontario, and Southwest Middlesex is in the first group of municipalities to see what that will look like.
At the old council’s last meeting, it was unanimously passed to enter into a contract with Circular Materials to get reimbursed for the cost of residential recycling services. The municipality will kick in about $2,000 per year to also pick up recycling from about 20 local businesses.
That means Waste Management keeps collecting until the mandated takeover of recycling by producers on July 1 of next year, but Southwest Middlesex get its money back from Circular Materials. On July 1, Southwest Middlesex does not need to worry about it, Circular Materials will deal with any contractor directly.
Garbage will still be a municipal responsibility.
The Province passed a new Blue Box regulation which makes producers 100 percent physically and financially responsible for recycling costs.
Circular Materials is a national not-for-profit made to meet the new regulations. It was founded by 17 large companies in the food, beverage and consumer products manufacturing industry. Some of the founders include Costco, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Loblaw.
The other option for council was to have Circular Materials take over early, and renegotiate the Waste Management contract to deal with just the garbage and business recycling. Service remains the same either way.
“If we have to negotiate a new contract (with Waste Management to handle only waste), there’s a likelihood that they’ll increase the costs, which is why my recommendation would be to opt in and keep the existing contract in place, and have them just reimburse us,” explained acting CAO and treasurer Kristen McGill.
Southwest Middlesex is in the first group of municipalities and First Nations that will be making this transition in Ontario. Neighbour Newbury and the City of London are also in the first group.
Adelaide-Metcalfe, Lucan Biddulph, Middlesex Centre, North Middlesex, Strathroy-Caradoc and Brooke-Alvinston make the change by Apr. 1, 2024.
The last group will need to make the change before Jan. 1, 2026.
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) canvassed all municipalities and sought their input on when they would like to transition.
About 250 local Blue Box programs currently operated by municipalities and First Nations will be full producer responsibility, according to Circular Materials.
According to treasurer McGill, the Waste Management budget expense for residential collection of waste and recyclables was $500,660 in 2022. She added that ideally with the producer-pay program in place, Southwest Middlesex will save half of that amount.