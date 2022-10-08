Grey Highlands council has adjourned for the current term.
Grey Highlands council concluded the term of council with its meeting on Oct. 5. After a busy agenda that took several hours to complete, council wrapped up the session with farewell speeches.
It was an emotional evening for outgoing members of council who will not be returning, as well as members of council who are running again in the current election.
Deputy Mayor Aakash Desai and Coun. Cathy Little are retiring from local government and both took time to thank colleagues, staff and the public for the support they received over their eight years in office.
“Eight years ago when I embarked on this journey, I had no idea where it would lead,” said Desai. “I was young, idealistic and I wanted a better Grey Highlands.”
Desai thanked his council colleagues for their service and expressed how grateful he was for the support of municipal staff.
“Without your assistance, I would not have been able to be an effective legislator,” he said of staff support. “I will always be proud of the time I was on council.”
Little served eight years as a councillor, which included three years as Chair of the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority.
“It’s been an honour to serve on council for two terms. I’m looking forward to a change of pace,” said Little. “I really wish all of you well. The next term of council will be interesting. I will stay attentive to what’s going on. You may see me in the chamber from time-to-time. I will miss this.”
Little also thanked staff for their efforts to support council.
“They’re just amazing people. We’re very fortunate, Grey Highlands is in an enviable position. We’re a special place,” she said.
The other four members of council at the meeting (Coun. Tom Allwood was absent) are all running in the current election and they took turns congratulating Desai and Little for completing their service to the municipality and thanking staff.
Coun. Danielle Valiquette is finishing her first term as a councillor and is seeking the mayor’s chair in the present election.
“I have learned so much. I am so thankful to staff,” she said. “I am better for working with every single one of you. I profoundly respect and care for everybody at this council table”
Coun. Dane Nielsen is also completing his first term on council and is seeking the deputy mayor’s chair in the election.
“I am grateful to have the last four awesome years,” said Nielsen. “It has been so much fun serving with you guys. This is awesome.”
Coun. Paul Allen is running for reelection. He has served two non-consecutive terms as a councillor.
“I have enjoyed my two terms on council. We’ve had our differences, but that is healthy to a point,” he said. “I think we made some good decisions, time will tell.”
Mayor Paul McQueen, who is also seeking reelection, thanked members of council and staff for their hard work during the past four years. The mayor thanked his colleagues for their support during the time he served as warden of Grey County. McQueen also took time to note the difficulties the COVID-19 pandemic had on local government and he thanked Clerk Raylene Martell for her efforts to ensure council continuity during the pandemic when meetings had to be held in a virtual format.
“You did a fantastic job getting us up to speed. You taught other municipalities and that is just amazing,” McQueen told Martell. “It was brand new for all of us, we were learning as we went along.”
McQueen also thanked council, staff and the entire community for their efforts to hold the RAM Rodeo in Feversham. The mayor noted the rodeo was the event that marked the community emerging from the challenging times of the pandemic.
“Coming out of COVID, the looks on people’s faces at the rodeo, I will never forget it,” he said. “That will stick with me. We’re all human and need that human touch and connection. It was such a successful event.”
CAO Karen Govan addressed council on behalf of staff.
“It’s not an easy job, as you found out,” she said. “This is one of the best councils I worked with in my 17-year career.”
The meeting adjourned on a motion from Desai that was seconded by Little. The municipal election will be held on October 24 and the new council for Grey HIghlands is scheduled to meet for the first time on Dec. 7, 2022.