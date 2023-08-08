The 22nd campaign of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) hits the ice late next month.
The Junior ‘A’ circuit released its schedule on Monday, featuring all eight teams in action beginning on Friday, Sept. 22.
The league welcomes in the Kenora Islanders, who will play eight of their home games inside the Moncrief Construction Sports Centre, while the remaining 17 games will be played in the Woodland Arena.
The reigning Bill Salonen Cup champion, the Kam River Fighting Walleye, will open the season at Norwest Arena in Oliver Paipoonge against the Red Lake Miners on Sept. 22.
The Thunder Bay North Stars open the season with a four-game road trip through Sioux Lookout and Kenora before playing their home opener on Friday, Oct. 6 against the Dryden GM Ice Dogs.
Other games on the first night of the season include the Fort Frances Lakers skating with the Ice Dogs and the Wisconsin Lumberjacks facing off with the Islanders.
196 games make up the regular season schedule, with every team facing off against each other seven times.
All eight teams will qualify for the playoffs and the Bill Salonen Cup playoff champion will represent the league at the 2024 Centennial Cup in Oakville from May 9 to 19.
The league also unveiled a Top Prospects and Future Prospects event that will be held on Feb. 17.
DRYDEN GM ICE DOGS
Season Opener: Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Fort Frances Lakers Home Opener: Friday Sept. 22nd vs. Fort Frances Lakers Longest Home Stand: Three games (Oct. 13-18, Oct. 21-29, Feb. 9-19) Longest Road Trip: Five games (Dec. 1-9)
FORT FRANCES LAKERS
Season Opener: Friday Sept. 22 @ Dryden GM Ice Dogs Home Opener: Friday Sept. 29 vs. Kam River Fighting Walleye Longest Home Stand: Four games (Dec. 2-15, Jan. 5-13) Longest Road Trip: Four games (Oct. 13-21, November 17-December 1)
KAM RIVER FIGHTING WALLEYE
Season Opener: Friday Sept. 22 vs. Red Lake Miners Home Opener: Friday Sept. 22 vs. Red Lake Miners Longest Home Stand: Six games (Feb. 19-March 3) Longest Road Trip: Five games (Jan. 19-27)
KENORA ISLANDERS
Season Opener: Friday Sept. 22 vs. Wisconsin Lumberjacks Home Opener: Friday Sept. 22 vs. Wisconsin Lumberjacks Longest Home Stand: Six games (Nov. 11-25) Longest Road Trip: Four games (Oct. 27-Nov. 4, Dec. 1-9)
RED LAKE MINERS
Season Opener: Friday, Sept. 22 @ Kam River Fighting Walleye Home Opener: Friday Sept. 29 vs. Dryden GM Ice Dogs Longest Home Stand: Seven games (Feb. 6-24) Longest Road Trip: Eight games (Dec. 8-Jan. 12)
SIOUX LOOKOUT BOMBERS
Season Opener: Friday Sept. 22 vs. Thunder Bay North Stars Home Opener: Friday Sept. 22 vs. Thunder Bay North Stars Longest Home Stand: Five games (Oct. 4-20) Longest Road Trip: Four games (Oct, 21-29, Feb. 13-24, March 8-16)
THUNDER BAY NORTH STARS
Season Opener: Friday Sept. 22 @ Sioux Lookout Bombers Home Opener: Friday Oct, 6 vs. Dryden GM Ice Dogs Longest Home Stand: Five games (Oct, 20-29, Jan. 19-28) Longest Road Trip: Four games (September 22-Oct. 1, Jan. 5-13)
WISCONSIN LUMBERJACKS
Season Opener: Friday Sept. 22 @ Kenora Islanders Home Opener: Friday Sept, 29 vs. Sioux Lookout Bombers Longest Home Stand: Five games (Dec, 1-9, Dec. 16-Jan. 12) Longest Road Trip: Five games (Feb. 27-March 9)