Dedicated to the pioneers who created this great province, BC Day is now a celebration of that work and cultural diversification. Eric Huang’s family fits nicely into both categories. The 78-year-old Penticton man’s great grandfather was one of the 17,000 men who came from China to build the western portion of the Canadian Pacific Railway in the late 1800s.
On Sunday, Huang joined more than 100 others at Gyro Park to enjoy the BC Day festivities organized by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association. “I remember the stories I would hear of my great grandfather and the dangerous and horrible conditions he had to endure,” said Huang. “He truly was one of the pioneers of our province and our country and on this day I honour him.”
The event this year was the first time it was held on the day before the actual stat holiday, which according to DPBIA executive director Brett Turner was to give more residents and tourists a better opportunity to celebrate. There were a wide range of free activities including musical entertainment on the main stage, demonstrations by the Black Widow Rope Spinners, goat petting and the tunes, balloons and tempo tantrums of none other than Mr. Brown Knows of Silly of the Valley.
Food trucks, face painting, obstacle course and plenty of other fun things rounded out the day’s activities. Along with elected officials including MP Richard Cannings, MLA Dan Ashton and Mayor Julius Bloomfield was current Miss Penticton, Kailyn Beaudoin.
“I think it’s nice for everybody coming together and having fun in celebrating our great province,” said. Beaudoin, whose term as Miss Penticton ends this week. “I love the vast landscapes. No matter where we travel there’s mountains and lakes and there’s always something fun to do and see. “I got to travel a lot this year and to see all the different communities and cultures was just incredible.”