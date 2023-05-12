Serge Otsi Simon is going back to work as a Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief after a federal judge ordered a stay of the appeal board ruling that had nullified the results of the January 21 by-election.
The stay sidelines the appeal board’s decision until a judicial review can be completed, which could take years because of court backlogs, according to Simon’s lawyer, Dan Goldstein.
The motion was largely affirmed by the judge at a hearing on Tuesday in response to a motion for interim relief put forth by Simon. Goldstein argued in the motion that if the appeal board ruling had been allowed to remain in force, Simon could have missed most or all of his term, serving the purpose of his “political adversaries” and causing irreparable harm.
“For the community, it’s a big win for them,” said Simon. “It’s not a win for me, per se. It’s really their victory because now there will be consequences, eventually, I think, at the ballot box for those who attempted to subvert the will of the community.”
He predicted that a silent majority of Kanehsata’kehró:non will be pleased with the decision that has reinstated him. Simon garnered 105 votes in the three-way contest, just over half of the ballots cast. However, the results were overturned by an appeal board decision dated February 15, continuing a saga that began on September 17, when the original by-election date was abruptly cancelled by MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille.
Lawyers for the MCK took no position on Simon’s request for a stay of the appeal board ruling, instead emphasizing that any judgment must adhere to the Custom Electoral Code that governs Kanesatake elections. However, the MCK expressed concern that a portion of the motion was redundant.
The court agreed, simply staying the decision and effectively ensuring Simon’s return as a chief without explicitly recognizing his status as a chief as his motion had requested. The MCK had expressed concern that such an order could have stretched Simon’s rights beyond what the electoral code dictates.
“Essentially, this whole issue, it isn’t about whether Serge takes a spot on the council or not, it’s about respecting the political process that we’ve all agreed to,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne.
“It shouldn’t matter who’s running. If they’re eligible, they’re eligible. It isn’t one person or one group’s prerogative to say ‘no, I don’t want them in, so I’m not going to let them in.’ That’s a dictatorship and a banana republic, in my opinion.”
Central to Simon’s legal argument to strike down the appeal board’s ruling is that contestations it ruled upon had not first been submitted to the chief electoral officer, Maris Jacobs of PlanIt Consulting and Communications, as the electoral code outlines.
Instead, complaints lodged by Shirley Bonspille, a candidate in the by-election, and Myrlyn Bonspille were sent directly to the appeal board and never forwarded to the chief electoral officer, according to an affidavit from Jacobs.
“Only if the complainants were dissatisfied with my decision could they have brought my decision to the appeal board on appeal,” said Jacobs in an affidavit attached to the motion.
Jacobs said in the document that she only found out about the contestations sent by Shirley and Myrlyn Bonspille on February 17, two days after a decision was rendered by the appeal board.
Judge Elizabeth Walker used a three-part test set out by precedent to consider the request for a stay, finding that the issue raised by Simon is “neither frivolous nor vexatious,” that Simon would suffer irreparable harm, and that this injury would outweigh the harm to the respondents had the stay not been ordered. She also noted her belief that the interests of Simon and the MCK, representing Kanesatake, aligned in ensuring compliance with the electoral code.
“I don’t see how the judge could have decided any other way,” said Goldstein of the ruling on the motion.
“The fact that as of this moment, he’s going to have a legal document that allows him to sit as a councillor is huge. It’s a weight that’s been lifted from all our shoulders.”
According to Goldstein, anyone who tries to prevent Simon from resuming his activities as an MCK chief could be found to be in contempt of court.
“There are certain people within the community who are Otsi’s very vocal and declared opponents who don’t care what the law is. They don’t care about due process. Whatever happens, they’re going to find a way to keep him from sitting, and we know that,” said Goldstein.
“It’s a short-lived celebration, and the bigger fight is coming up. I’m just getting myself ready for that,” said Simon.
For now, he said he intends to convene a meeting at the MCK to discuss current files and how to move forward after being locked out of Council business since February.
“It’s been frustrating, and at times I felt like throwing a chair through a wall hearing about what Victor’s doing and what he’s not doing and what the chiefs have to deal with,” he said.
He said that prior to the reversal of the election, he was not able to settle into his work as a Council chief as he will now be able to, since he had expected the appeal board to act.
Grand chief Bonspille did not reply to a request for comment.
The agenda for last night’s community meeting included Simon’s legal action as well as the grand chief’s pursuit of a mandate to terminate MCK’s lawyers.
The meeting took place at 6:30 p.m., after The Eastern Door’s deadline.