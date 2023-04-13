The new fire chief of Carrot River Fire & Rescue is looking for new firefighters to join their team.
Jordan Sinclair started with the department Feb. 1, 2023 and has been in the fire service for 14 years. The main reason Sinclair joined the fire service is that he loves serving the community and surrounding areas when they need us the most said Sinclair.
“The fire service is one big family and the support of everyone all over the country is incredible.”
“I was born in raised in Assiniboia and spent two years as a junior member of the department there. I then moved to Melville to attend Parkland College. After I graduated, I was hired by Melville Fire and Rescue where I spent 12 years. I was a lieutenant, instructor and operator there. I am also the training co-ordinator for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Firefighters Association.
Carrot River Fire and Rescue recently had a longtime volunteer firefighter, James Schmidt, retire after serving for 10 years. Sinclair said currently they have 20 firefighters but 25 would be the ideal size for the size of their department. Sinclair said they average 100 calls a year between fire, rescue and medicals.
Volunteers are required to live either in town, or within a few miles of the fire hall in the R.M. Of Moose Range, said Sinclair. Minimum education of a high school diploma and they must be 18 years of age. Carrot River Fire and Rescue also requires volunteers to do a criminal record check and vulnerable sector check as they may deal with different situations.
Sinclair said they serve the Town of Carrot River, RM of Moose Range, rescue response in Arborfield, rescue response in the RM of Arborfield, rescue response for Zenon Park, and the Resort Village of Tobin Lake and cover a large geographical area.
“Interested new members can expect a lot of hands on training, we practice on the first and third Thursday of every month, occasional weekends, and have access to a built in training grounds where we utilize it all summer long.”
Sinclair said they have two fire trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one command truck and one side-by-side. Most departments in Saskatchewan, including Carrot River's, are volunteer which means all members have full time jobs. So, if a call comes in, they leave their full time jobs to help the community and surrounding areas in their time of need.
Sinclair said a fair majority of the department are trained and certified to professional standards. If you are interested in joining the Carrot River Fire and Rescue crew, applications can be picked up at Carrot River Town Office or at Carrot River Fire Hall and returned to either location. If you would like further information please contact Carrot River Fire and Rescue at 1-306-768-3331.