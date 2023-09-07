Kahnawake’s economic development commission is looking for a few good students – and a few good employers to match them with – as the deadline for application for Tewatohnhi’saktha’s Mentor a Student internship program approaches.
September 15 is the deadline and for the program, which sees post-secondary and senior high-school students matched with employers throughout the school year in order to help the students learn about potential careers, said Tewatohnhi’saktha interim program manager Katsistohkwi:io Jacco.
“We’re still looking for employers and students,” as September 15 approaches, Jacco said. “In this program we try and match the student with their career area of interest. For instance, if the student is interested in communications, we would try to match them up with a newspaper, like Iorì:wase, for instance. Or if the student was interested in human relations, we would try to match them up with KSCS or something similar.”
In the program, Tewatohnhi’saktha will subsidize up to the full cost of minimum wage -- $15.25 an hour – and the employer is on the hook for any salary overages and costs related to the student’s employment such as federal and provincial employment-insurance costs.
Jacco said about 10 to 15 students participate yearly, but that no students and no employers have yet stepped forward for this year as yet.
“For the (summer-jobs program) we handle a lot of the advertising, but for this program, it’s more of a selective recruitment process. It’s a win-win. The student gets valuable work experience and the employer gets another set of hands on deck,” she said.
Jacco added that she has a personal stake in the mentorship process, having been on the other side not that long ago.
“It’s very exciting for us. I was a full-time student until just a couple of years ago, and I participated three times in the Kahnawake summer-jobs program,” she said. “That’s what helped me get experience and it also helped me learn about what I wanted to do, and now I get to do it. It’s nice to be on the other side and see these students jumpstarting their careers. It's amazing to be a part of.”
The Tewatohnhi’saktha Mentor a Student Internship program deadline for registration is September 15. For more information, e-mail Jacco at katsistohkwiio.jacco.@kedc.biz, or call 450-638-4280.