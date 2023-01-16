A Brantford woman ended up with more than a ticket when her vehicle allegedly blew through a stop sign in Delhi on Sunday night.
According to Norfolk County OPP, officers pulled over the 29-year-old for failing to stop at stop sign on Talbot Road around 7:40 p.m., only to allege they found cocaine inside the car.
Police seized the drugs and cash, and arrested the driver and her passenger, a 27-year-old Norfolk man.
Both are charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, while the man is also charged with possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.
The driver was charged with disobeying a stop sign and driving while under suspension.
Fentanyl seized at RIDE check
In the waning hours of last week’s sparsely attended Friday the 13th motorcycle rally in Port Dover, police had a RIDE check set up on Main Street and made two arrests after officers allegedly found fentanyl and cocaine in a vehicle they pulled over around 8:15 p.m.
Two 20-year-old men from Norfolk County stand charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, and possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000.
The driver was also charged for having cannabis readily available in the car.