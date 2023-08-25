In a recent meeting, Brock Council gave unanimous approval to a budget of $10 million for the Sunderland Arena Renovation and Expansion Project.
Lynn Campbell, Ward 5 councillor, said, "It's a historic day! I am so pleased that council unanimously approved the recommendation to officially approve the … project and the budget range of $9.2 million to $10 million. Our goal of beginning this important infrastructure improvement project in the spring of 2024 looks promising and achievable."
Earlier in July, council deferred the decision and took additional time to consider the project. Now, as the proposed budget is approved, the next steps involve the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) grant descope approval from the provincial and federal governments.
“This could take four to six months. Hiring a project manager and then issuing an RFP for a pre-qualified contractor are other important milestones. I can’t wait to get a ceremonial shovel in the ground!” Campbell said.
Brock previously applied for and received a $5.5-million grant for a $7.4-million project. The budget increased due to the pandemic and inflation. To help with the added costs, the Sunderland Lions Club pledged to increase its donation from $500,000 to $800,000.
However, the club’s funding is contingent upon the approved project scope. Chief Administrative Officer Ingrid Svelnis said that the club has been given an option to back down from their donation if the descope doesn't meet their desired requirements.
“We didn't want to get to the end and then find out that we haven't met the criteria that (the club) feel is important for them. And we didn't want them to feel like they were being forced into the project,” Svelnis said.
The staff report submitted to the mayor and council members highlighted the significance of involving the community throughout the process. A user group survey is planned to ascertain the priorities of facility users, ensuring that the revamped arena truly caters to the diverse needs of the town's residents.
Moreover, the establishment of an arena subcommittee, comprising key stakeholders such as the mayor, deputy mayor and heads of various departments, aims to ensure smooth planning and execution. The committee will play a vital role in the selection of a project manager who will then lead the implementation phase.
The formal de-scope submission will contain the following:
- Provision for a range of four to six dressing rooms, with a minimum of two being fully accessible
- Inclusion of a community-use room
- Inclusion of an ice-surfacer room
- Storage availability, as the budget permits
- Removal of the words “regulation ice size” in the application and include instead as the replacement of concrete pad, with an expansion of the ice surface based on a minimum size of 70 by 170 feet, to a maximum size of 80 by200 feet
- Updated refrigeration system
- Reconfigured seating around the ice surface
- Create a larger, accessible lobby
- New food booth
- Renovation of second-floor auditorium to create heated viewing space
The funding model for this project is dependent upon factors such as the amount of work being done, the growth-related portion of the work being done (as this affects the amount of development charges that can be utilized for this project), meeting the ICIP grant requirements and approval of the project scope by external partners.
Once the pricing is obtained, a revised project plan will be submitted and staff will make recommendations for final budget approval.