The west lawn of the McGill University campus came alive with the sights, sounds and smells of Indigenous life when the institution held its 21st annual Pow-Wow last Friday afternoon.
The event, held just inside the school’s venerable Roddick Gates on a glorious, sunny, early-fall day attracted hundreds to the school and offered up an optimistic view of post-pandemic life.
Sporting a diverse array of entertainment throughout the day – Inuit throat singers, drummers, Maori Haka dancers, a hoop dance demonstration and inter-tribal dancing all made appearances between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. – the exhibition also boasted more than 35 vendors and a number of Indigenous food offerings, said McGill First People’s House administrative assistant Dana-Marie Williams.
“I’m running out of ways to say how great it was,” she said, laughing.
Williams, who hails from Kahnawake, said a significant number of the vendors present, as well as a number of the dancers on hand also hailed from the community, making it well-represented.
Over the course of the afternoon, Williams estimated the amount of visitors might have climbed into the thousands.
“There were a lot of people,” she said, adding it was important to be able to once more gather in person.
“I can’t even say how many people came up to me and told how great it was to be back on campus and to be able to see one another again. It was a great event, and a lot of fun,” Williams added.
In terms of helping non-Natives better understand some aspects of Indigenous life, Williams agreed that events such as the Pow-Wow were a good way to open First Nations culture and concerns up to a non-Indigenous audience, but stressed that learning goes both ways.
“I think it’s important for non-Indigenous people to want to learn about Indigenous culture as well,” she said.
McGill’s first-ever associate provost (Indigenous Initiatives) Celeste Pedri-Spade said the Pow-Wow is a significant gathering – and has been, as long as people have existed.
“This gathering has been bringing together people from different nations as many of our gatherings have been doing since time immemorial.” Pedri-Spade, who began her mandate on September 1, said the Pow-Wow serves many functions.
“Pow-Wow is a celebratory event, but it is also very much a spiritual event because it is through song and drum that we develop our relationship with one another and kitchi manitou,” says Pedri-Spade. “It is also a political event because people come together to talk about important issues that are relevant to their community and nation.”
Pedri-Spade sees Pow-Wow as a space that is welcoming to different Indigenous cultures.
“You don’t have to be Indigenous to attend a Pow Wow,” says Pedri-Spade. “It is for everybody – all humanity. We have what we call inter-tribals. Anyone in attendance can enter the circle and dance, walk or move however they want. Everyone is welcome.”