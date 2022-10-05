At the end of September, Canada took part in observing Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30. As part of this, schools across Canada held assemblies to educate children about residential schools and the lasting effects they have had. L. T. Westlake Fine Arts Elementary School welcomed Elder Charlie Fox of the Blackfoot Nation to speak about his experiences in taking part in these assemblies.
“I’m especially grateful to be asked to speak to our young people,” said Fox. “As an elder, my role in the community which of course stems from the past — all the gifts that I’ve received, whether it is in the form of a life experience, or being taught in a classroom, or from an elder, are all gifts that were given to me. That goes to making me an elder and being recognized as an elder, especially in the Sacred Horn Society. When I acquired that status, everybody — adults included, — become my children. For me, when I smudge in the morning and pray, I pray to these special intentions for these people that I work with — and I’m not going to be able to name all the people, so I think about Taber, Medicine Hat, Calgary, Red Deer, those places with all the people I worked with — my family, my brothers, my sisters, and my elders, societies. I include them in my prayers and I do that every morning in the form of a smudge in meditation.”
Fox continued by discussing how his spirituality shapes his everyday life.
“So, when you do that and you pray every day, it’s a habit. So, you try to live that life, it’s not that easy when you think about it. When somebody cut you off — when I was a young man, I would have some choice words for that guy, but I don’t do that anymore, I just keep going because life teaches you those things and for me, I’ve been very lucky to have those life experiences. I just give thanks every morning for all the blessings that I get throughout the day.”
The Horn Society is the unified spiritual society throughout the First Nations community that banded together after the eradication of their culture and people after the European colonization of Canada and smallpox and other diseases Europeans brought. Fox also discussed his experience in becoming a member of this spiritual society.
“It was the greatest experience in my life and it taught me so many things. What I experienced or I learned/or I found out was people were very strong and resilient because when we were in that situation (becoming a member of the society), all the members became my brothers and sisters — even closer than my own brothers and sisters in some instances. It was a very beautiful experience and everyone who has been there getting that effect — if your heart is in the right place when you’re in the societies. For me, I consider myself very lucky because of everything. Some people had a lot of issues, I never had any, so it was a beautiful experience.”
After discussing his feelings towards the Horn Society, Fox shared what he hoped the kids would take away from the assembly that he took part in.
“I’m just so appreciative to be asked to create awareness because, for me, I’m an elder, I live my life, but I want to see people in the future to understand each other, to accept each other, walk side-by-side, and get over the boundaries of the path and have a good life,” said Fox. “I’d like to see that, especially for young people, not only here, but back home.”
Mandy Simmons, learning support teacher and Indigenous ally at L. T. Westlake, spoke about this assembly as well.
“Lisa Sowinski actually was kind of a shareholder in that she was able to arrange and schedule with Charlie some visits to different schools around the division,” said Simmons. “I jumped on the opportunity because anytime we can have the opportunity to have an elder or anyone like that to come into our school, it’s great for creating awareness for the kids, inclusiveness, and learning from stories. Just being able to meet people and create those friendships. Learn a little bit more about the Blackfoot culture and Charlie’s stories. We can only tell them so much but it is always better when it comes straight from the source.”