The Blue Mountains Public Library Board is looking for a new library CEO.
The board recently announced that current library CEO Dr. Sabrina Saunders is leaving her role with the community.
“With regret, the board has received notice from Dr. Sabrina Saunders that she will be relocating due to health concerns, and therefore leaving The Blue Mountains Public Library in the fall. She will be staying on throughout the search for a new CEO and will be onsite to ensure continuity of services, as well as assisting with the transition,” said the board in a statement on the library’s website.
In recent weeks, the town advertised the vacant CEO position. The deadline for applications/resumes to be submitted for the position was Aug. 15.
The library board has formed a recruitment committee.
The committee consists of library board members Laurey Gillies (Chair), Julia Scott (Vice Chair) and Marie Swift. The committee will report to the board with recommendations for next steps on Sept. 13.
The board’s statement said the outgoing CEO would continue her work until the fall.
“Dr. Saunders will also focus this summer and fall on demonstrating the need for expansion of services, something which has been identified as a need since the 2010 Feasibility Study and Space Plan at BMPL,” the statement said.