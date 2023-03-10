TISDALE — The Tisdale Middle & Secondary School senior curling team is headed to provincials.
Sharolyn Simoneau, the curling coach, said she has high hopes for the TMSS foursome heading to Hanley on March 9. The team is made up of skip Austin Olson, third Arizona LaClare, second Ty Olson, and leads Allyssa Svenson and Alivia Boxall.
"It has been an interesting year as our usual skip was out for most of the year with a back injury, so Ty Olson replaced Austin as skip for most of the year and did a great job," Simoneau said. "Austin is back now! We do still switch our positions up a bit as we have five curlers now. For the most part, we will go with this line up for provincials."
Their first game of provincials takes place at 11 a.m. on March 10. The competition runs until Saturday evening. Their Friday games are scheduled for 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. eight mixed teams are there from across the province.
All of these athletes have curled since they were seven or eight years old when Ty and Austin's parents started up a junior curling program in Tisdale. This group has been together since then. They won district NESSAC competition three years in a row and Austin, Arizona, Ty, Allyssa won the bronze medal at SHSAA provincials last year.
Scores will be posted on the Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association website.
The team is excited on the opportunity to go back to provincials and represent their district. With so much experience, the team is eyeing up gold and hoping to bring home the provincial title this year.