After Southwest Middlesex council disbanded the Canada Day committee because no applicants came forward to volunteer, staff got to work coming up with a new solution to keep the fireworks lit in Glencoe.
Clerk Alan Bushell put together a new plan that has a Canada Day subcommittee under the umbrella of the recreation advisory committee. What this means is a formal application will no longer be needed, and the recreation committee can recruit people they think would be best for the appointment.
Bushell updated the terms of reference for the recreation committee so that the minimum number of people on it only need be three: one elected official and two members of the public. Up to five can be appointed.
“It needs to be nimble and able to react in quick instances, and a small group is much easier to get together. And the reason that we want to be able to be nimble is that I want to, with council’s permission, bring back the Canada Day as a subcommittee of that group,” said Bushell at council’s Apr. 12 meeting.
“I’m concerned about the recreation committee going somewhere beyond athleticism,” said Mayor Allan Mayhew.
The mayor also wanted involvement from the New Horizon Club.
Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice brought up past concerns about control over decision-making.
“These are advisory committees only and all information should be presented to council, which has not always been the case in the past. Municipal business needs to come before council first. And all committees can only make recommendations to council, with council having the final say on all decisions,” said Sholdice.
The Canada Day subcommittee was drawn up so that two elected officials will be on it, plus any members of the public as appointed by council.
“With the Canada Day they are quite operational, which is why I was trying to put them as a subcommittee. The recreation committee is just going to be a flow-through body for reports. They’re not really going to be engaged in any single way with that subcommittee,” said Bushell.
He added the Canada Day subcommittee could report directly to council if they need to.
“I’m not concerned that council will be left in the dark as it has at times in the past. It’s (terms of reference are) tightened up quite a bit,” said Mayhew.
The new plan was passed unanimously.