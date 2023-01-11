Recent repairs to the water main line along Highway 10 near Walmart has resulted in some residents in the Riverside, Riverside Gardens, and Willow Estates areas experiencing discoloured water when turning on the taps.
A bypass was installed on the line while work is being completed, which has resulted in the discolouration; while the discolouration may not be visually appealing, the Town of Drumheller says it is still safe for human consumption.
“Due to the bypass, water is being caused to flow in different directions, resulting in settled material being disturbed and stirred up,” says Town of Drumheller utilities manager Bill Adams. “This water is safe for consumption as there is nothing external being introduced to the water.”
While there is no timeline for when the discolouration will resolve, Mr. Adams says residents should not anticipate a lengthy period of discolouration.
However, he notes it is anticipated there will be another period of discolouration once the bypass is removed.
“If residents have additional concerns about their water and water quality, they can submit reports to the Town app, SeeClickFix,” he says.
Residents can submit concerns about various issues through the SeeClickFix app-from discoloured water to potholes and burned out street lights. The Public Works team is made aware of any issues submitted through the app, which allows them to deal with, and even help directly answer questions from residents reporting these issues.