When I was growing up in the village of Kahnawake, the area was beautiful. Absolutely beautiful.
I was living right by the Catholic Church, right where the castle is today. I lived there, but it wasn't a castle then. Believe me.
What was considered the main street at the time was all tree lines. There were trees everywhere. It was a beautiful area.
Everyone was always outside, especially the elders, rocking in their chairs. Everyone was always so friendly.
At the time, we were very poor, but I don't think you really noticed how poor you were, because at that time everybody was poor. Everyone was so generous, and whatever people had, they shared.
*
Tsi náhe Kahnawà:ke tewakatehiahróntie’ kaná:takon, eh nón:we tiohskatstòn:ne.
Kwah í:ken tsi tióhskats.
Tsi tkanonhsákta ne Tehatiiahsonthà:ke ki’terón:tahkwe’, kwah tho tsi nón: tkanónhsote ne ronontiiò:ke. Tho ki’terón:tahkwe’, nek tsi iah ronontiiò:ke tekénhne tho shikahá:wi. Tahskéhtahkhw tsi iah ne tekénhne.
Tsi niiohahò:ten’ iakéhrhahkwe’ ne ohahakwe’ní:io akwé: ne kehrhí:ton kénhne. Kwah tsí’k nón:we tiokwiró:tonhkwe’. Tiohskatstòn:ne tho nón:we.
Tsí’k ónhka tió:konte shés átste thón:ne’s, sénha ne rotikstenhokòn:’a, tehonatkarèn:ron nè:’e. Akwé:kon tiótkon rontenro’serí:io shés.
Tho nón: shontakahá:wine, é:so tsi ionkwentenhtòn:ne, nek tsi iah ki’ í:kehre kwah thahsáttoke’ tó: niiò:re tsi sén:ten ase’kén, tho shikahá:wi, akwé:kon iakotenhtòn:ne. Akwé:kon nithotirihwaieríhne, tánon’ tsi nahò:ten’ ón:kwe rotiién:tahkwe’, sha’tehóntsthahkwe’.