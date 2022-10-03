The participation of non-Indigenous people in Friday’s Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony in St. John’s demonstrated public support for the healing process, but one organizer says it was also a missed opportunity for the government to take a decisive step toward action.
Stacey Howse says the province still hasn’t shown any overt interest in addressing more than 196 recommendations put forward in July by the Provincial Indigenous Women’s Steering Committee (PIWSC) in a report called Hear Our Voices.
“It is great to wear an orange shirt on Sept. 30 and declare your commitment to truth and reconciliation,” Howse, executive director of the First Light friendship centre, stated in a news release last week. “But if you’re an official in government, you can and should be using your position of power and privilege to advance systemic change. We want to see you take action now.”
Organizers estimate between 400 and 500 people showed up for the public event Friday evening, Sept. 30, where everyone had a chance to take part in a prayer release ceremony by tossing tobacco ties into a fire.
First Light friendship centre had only planned a private ceremony for Indigenous participants and residential school survivors until they realized there was broader interest, so a separate public event took place afterward.
“I’m sure there will be provincial representatives there at that event, and I think it would show a lot of support and alliance to have an announcement,” Howse told The Telegram last week.
“It is very important that we see some action.”
The PIWSC did receive support from the Office of Gender and Women’s Equality to organize 16 provincial gatherings.
The result was almost 200 calls for action in four areas: culture, justice, health and wellness, and human security.
They deal with issues raised in both the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, and the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls and Two Spirit (MMIWG2S) report. All fall within provincial jurisdiction.
Last week, the PIWSC called for the formation of a reconciliation council to guide the process.
“We recommend that there be a reconciliation council established, because there is a clear, urgent need to advance a large number of these policy changes across a variety of government departments,” Howse said. “And what we see are bits and pieces here and there from different departments. What we need to see is a co-ordinated response to implement the calls and to work toward real action, which is the cause for systemic racism, the systemic challenges that we see in every department.”
While the premier has shown a willingness to work with Indigenous leaders, Howse says symbolic measures have so far been the only result.
“I just feel like changing place names and attempting to increase the visibility of Indigenous presence are important, but they’re not substantial enough. What we need to see is real action, and real action refers to policy changes that can be implemented immediately. We can implement a reconciliation council immediately. We can support the development of a police oversight board immediately, and these are things that the Indigenous communities are recommending and they need to be taken seriously.”
Among the actions endorsed by the PIWSC report is the strengthening of police oversight in the province, including the formation of a civilian-led oversight board.
The First Voice Working Group on Police Oversight will release its final report on those proposals at a public event Tuesday, Oct. 4, coinciding with the National Day of Action for MMIWG.
It starts at 10 a.m. in the Cyan Room of the Alt Hotel in downtown St. John's. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.